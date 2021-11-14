ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Battlefield 2042 PC Settings: Boost FPS and Performance

By Thomas Cunliffe
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 is both visually and technically impressive, especially with its dynamic weather system, which we talked about in our in-depth review. But with great power, comes great FPS drops and stutters, or so the saying goes. In this guide, we’ll talk about the best PC settings for Battlefield 2042 and...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Call of Duty Vanguard - PS5 & PC Performance Review

Call of duty vanguard released this week on PS5, Xbox, PS4 & PC. We were granted code for Playstation and PC and entered the Battlefield. Running through the Campaign on all formats, we dive into the Technology, graphics, resolution and much more across Console and PC including a comparison to PS5 and High end PC. Boots on the ground soldier, click to learn more.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Battlefield 2042 PC and PlayStation 5 updated pre-load times

DICE's highly-anticipated large-scale shooter Battlefield 2042 is set to launch in early access this week for those who pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game or have active EA Play Pro membership. The developer also announced pre-load times for the game. On Xbox, you can start pre-loading Battlefield...
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

The Best Crossplay Games for Consoles and PC

Here, we rounded up the best games that work on the most gaming destinations as possible, so you can play with your friends and family across the globe. Interested in more gaming content? Check out our guides to the Best Gaming Headsets, Best Gamepad, Best Gaming Mouse, and Best Gaming Keyboard.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Elden Ring to support ray tracing and 60 FPS on consoles and PC

Technical details surrounding From Software’s highly anticipated Elden Ring have been unveiled. Beyond the already announced network test, a spec sheet for all consoles and PC has been shared by Bandai Namco specifying the upper limits of what each platform supports. Ray tracing and 60 FPS gameplay on current-gen consoles and PC are of particular note.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Xbox One#Battlefield#Explosions#Lighting Quality#Post Processing Quality
player.one

Elden Ring PC and Consoles Performance Detailed

Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games next year, maybe after God of War Ragnarok. But unlike Ragnarok, Elden Ring is coming to every major platform. The game will launch on February 25 worldwide. Curious? Check out the 20-minute gameplay footage. Pre-orders are now live, with five different editions available. However, there is still a lot of stuff about the game that we don’t know about.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Elden Ring’ Framerate Capped at 60 FPS for PC Players

The Elden Ring system requirements are here, and they bring bad news for PC players. The new Dark Souls-like game by developer FromSoftware will be capping the framerate from PC players, who won’t be able to go above 60 FPS. According to the official system requirements released by publisher Bandai...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Battlefield 2042 review-in-progress: a solid FPS with great potential

After three brief hands-on sessions, I'm thinking it's a solid FPS with big-team hijinks, but it's the Portal mode that holds the most potential. This Battlefield 2042 review-in-progress is an odd one. Namely because my hands-on time with the game has been dictated by EA, as opposed to actual real-life sit-downs with my own copy of the game. Still, I've largely enjoyed what I’ve played so far and am confident that Battlefield fans will too.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

All Xbox FPS Boost Supported Games and How to Turn it On

Microsoft is known for innovating its hardware while keeping its legacy in mind. The Xbox team in 2015 held that principle when they made backward compatibility possible for its eighth-generation console. Select Xbox 360 and original Xbox games such as Banjo-Kazooie, Star Wars: Knights of the Republic II: Sith Lord, Fable, and a few more runs on Xbox One. That didn’t stop Microsoft from bringing this feature to its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X and Series S while adding a new add-on that improves an ‘old’ game’s performance called FPS Boost.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the face. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
FIFA
gamingintel.com

How to Fix PS4 & PS5 Controller Not Working on Battlefield 2042 PC

Battlefield 2042 players have been struggling to get their PS4 or PS5 controller to work on the PC version of the game – here’s how to fix it!. Battlefield 2042 is finally here and fans of the series can’t wait to hop into the game. However, there’s a major problem for some gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Forza Horizon 5 PC Performance Analysis

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest part of the Forza Horizon series that has already met commercial success. Powered by ForzaTech Engine, it’s time to benchmark it and see how it performs on the PC platform. For this PC Performance Analysis, we used an Intel i9 9900K with 16GB of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pro Valorant settings guide for the best performance: Maximize your FPS

Every second and every action in Valorant makes a world of difference. Get the absolute most out of your PC and perform to the best of your abilities with our ultimate settings guide, diving into what the pros use and how you can improve performance. Whether you’re playing from a...
COMPUTERS
gamespew.com

Sker Ritual is a Co-op Survival FPS for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

While we weren’t too impressed with Wales Interactive’s Maid of Sker when it launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC last year, there were elements of it that showed a lot of promise. Wales Interactive has stood by the title, too, improving it since launch and launching an enhanced edition...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Xbox Series FPS Boost Update Resolution List: Fallout 3 and More Run Native 4K at 60 FPS

Microsoft has released a new FPS boost update bringing 37 games with updated frame rates to the Xbox Series consoles. Here’s the complete list. You need to download and install the new update for these games in order to toggle FPS boost for them. Thanks to the coverage of ElAnalistaDeBits, we have the list of all the games that run at native 4K resolution, lower with the FPS boost option.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Beta: How To Improve FPS On PC, Fix Crashes & Skip Intros | Fixes Guide

Halo Infinite celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Halo series by dropping the multiplayer portion of the game early — and it is totally free to play. Anyone can join in, but it is clear that this isn’t a full release. This is absolutely an open beta, and if you’re jumping in, you’re doing it to help test the game before it finally gets fixed (hopefully) in December. Until then, thousands of players are squeezing onto the servers and experiencing a whole load of issues. Performance is rough, crashes are prevalent, and many can’t get into the game at all. To help with all these problems, we’ve put together a list of fixes and information pulled from a variety of community sources — and through our own experiences trying to get Halo Infinite to work properly. Some of us are just out of luck until patches land in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Series FPS Boost Comparison Shows Resolution Improvements on Series S and Solid Performance Boosts on Both Platforms

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the arrival of more than 70 new backward-compatible titles with some of them packing FPS boost support. A new comparison video shows how the FPS-enabled titles perform and look on the Xbox Series X|S. Courtesy of YouTube tech channel “ElAnalistaDeBits”, this new video highlights the differences on...
VIDEO GAMES
gizjo.com

Xbox FPS Boost on Xbox 360 games is now real

Microsoft announced a slew of new backward compatible Xbox titles today, and while this will be the last drop we ever get — at least where the Xbox and Xbox 360 are concerned — it still comes as a welcome surprise. One thing I’m not seeing a whole lot of people talk about, however, is FPS Boost: namely, the FPS Boost Microsoft is applying to back compat Xbox 360 games for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy