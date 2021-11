It's Desperation Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as the Auburn Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks will get together in what is a critical game for both teams. For Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC), the Tigers need something positive after a rough couple of losses along with a season-ending ankle injury to quarterback Bo Nix. South Carolina (5-5, 2-5) needs to get this win to secure bowl eligibility as the the Gamecocks are in the early stages of a rebuilding project under first-year head coach Shane Beamer. The program did deal with some speculation about Beamer, as his name came up as a potential candidate for the Virginia Tech opening. Beamer shot down that conversation on Tuesday reaffirming that South Carolina is his "dream job."

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO