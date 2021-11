A fire hydrant is essentially an above-ground connection that allows firefighters to draw a large amount of water from the water main in order to control and put out fires. Because fire is a risk to just about any existing building, yard, or street, there is typically a large number of hydrants in a city, including many that are installed on residential streets. Having a fire hydrant in close proximity to your residence is good news for anyone concerned about fire hazards, but having a fire hydrant on the property can create unique challenges for the homeowner. Here’s what you need to know about having a fire hydrant on your property, and how it can impact your responsibilities as a homeowner.

1 DAY AGO