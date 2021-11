While serving twenty-three years in the military, I always heard the phrase "lead from the front" and to me, it seemed to make perfect sense. After all, forward-placed leaders it was said can serve to show their team the way, demonstrate the willingness to endure the same hardships and challenges as their subordinates, and inspire loyal followership. I never challenged this thinking because it seemed so logical, but in my years after the military, I have come to see the benefits of leading from the rear. What?! That just doesn't sound "right." How can one lead if they are at the back, where the action is NOT? Let me explain...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO