Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand

Could relief be on the way for gas prices just as Americans head to the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday?. It may not come soon enough for next week’s turkey feast, but there are small signs that the sharp rise in gas prices – which are up more than a dollar a gallon from a year ago when prices were depressed because of the coronavirus pandemic – could be abating as global oil supplies increase and governments work in unison around the world to dampen rising costs.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO