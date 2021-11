The Denver Broncos look to extend their winning streak next week when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The reverse jinx worked again (and proved us wrong) for the Denver Broncos. Kudos to the AFC West team, because no one gave them a shot against the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, they held a shutout over the perennial Super Bowl contenders until they surrendered two garbage time touchdowns. Regardless, the Broncos emerged with the 30-16 win.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO