TWEET CULTURE: Elon Musk Tires of Bernie Sanders’ Tax the Rich Reflex

swfinstitute.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk’s trust sold circa US$ 1.2 billion in Tesla stock, according to financial filings posted Friday evening (November 12, 2021). Musk sold off around US$ 6.9 billion worth...

WEHT/WTVW

Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders work together to block arms sale in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders are working together to block an arms sale to Saudi Arabia worth billions. The Kentucky Republican and the former Democratic presidential candidate introduced a resolution of disapproval. Senator Paul says the sale includes 280 air-to-air missiles, 596 missile launchers among other weapons with an estimated […]
Bernie Sanders Condemns Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’ Race to Space: ‘This is Not Something for Two Billionaires to be Directing’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to trash Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for their efforts to take America to space. He made the remarks in a discussion on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which would provide a massive subsidy to Bezos’ company. “This bill would provide and authorize $10 billion in taxpayer money to Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in America, for his space race with Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in America,” Sanders said. This is beyond laughable.
Elon Musk
Fidel Castro
Bernie Sanders
Elon Musk's Twitter Spat with Bernie Sanders Reveals the 1 Thing a Leader Should Never Do

It shouldn't be about you. Elon Musk never shies away from a good Twitter spat. For that matter, it doesn't really seem that he ever shies away from Twitter, period, which seems strange for someone running three different companies, with a personal worth of $266 billion, give or take. You might think he has other things to do, but apparently running a trillion-dollar company (Tesla) doesn't keep him occupied enough, so he fills his time trolling politicians online.
Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
Elon Musk Asks Bernie Sanders If He Should Sell More Tesla Stock

We live in turbulent times, and the automotive industry is one of the most accepted of all. Not only has the pandemic closed factories and disrupted the expo scene, but it has highlighted what some perceive to be fundamental shortcomings in the capitalist system. Automotive giants such as Tesla have continued to see solid growth despite setbacks, and its CEO Elon Musk continues to climb the ranks of the richest people on Earth. Musk recently made headlines for selling a sizable chunk of his Tesla stocks after a Twitter poll which sent Tesla stock prices tumbling, and now the eccentric businessman has found himself scrapping with Bernie Sanders over tax reforms. There's never a dull moment with Musk.
Elon Musk picked a Twitter fight with Bernie Sanders over tax policy

Sanders tweeted a demand that "the extremely wealthy pay their fair share" which set the world's wealthiest person into a frenzy on Twitter. Last week, Musk sold about $6.9 billion worth of stock. (As of Monday morning, Musk still holds more than 166 million shares in the company.) As his sell-off continues, Musk will face a potentially massive tax bill.
Elon Musk goes after Bernie Sanders over tweet saying wealthy should ‘pay their fair share’

The meme-obsessed founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, attempted to start a feud with Senate Budget Committee chairman Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the senator’s Twitter account called upon wealthy Americans to “pay their fair share” in taxes.Mr Musk’s objection to Mr Sanders’s tweet came in the form of a reply quipping “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” before the billionaire CEO went on to ask the senator if he should sell more of his Tesla stock, which he did in recent days to satisfy US tax obligations as part of his bid to exercise other Tesla...
