Kenny Omega Reportedly Worked AEW Full Gear With Hurt Shoulder

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega revealed that he is taking some time away from the company. He also teased some tension with Adam Cole in the segment. As previously reported, the former AEW World Champion has had a lot of issues lately. On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Omega has suffered problems with his knee, shoulder, abdominal, and hernia, as well as others, and has worked through them all. Omega recently revealed that he has been suffering from vertigo since 2018, stating that the room would start spinning for him while he was wrestling.
