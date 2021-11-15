ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: Bizarre Object On Field During Raiders vs. Chiefs

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did we have a fork on the field during Sunday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs?. In the first half of Sunday night’s contest...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
raidersbeat.com

Still Searching For Wide Receivers, Raiders Added a 4.27 Speedster on Wednesday

In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
The Spun

The Raiders Have Re-Signed A Notable Quarterback

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a plethora of roster moves in preparation for their showdown with the New York Giants. For starters, the Raiders signed free agent linebacker Marquel Lee to their main roster. They also released offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad. With some available...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Sounds Like the Von Miller Trade Might Have Cost the Raiders a Chance at Fletcher Cox

Leave it to the Broncos to screw up a trade for the Raiders. Actually, the Rams might be more to blame. It has been well-documented that the Raiders were trying to trade the Eagles for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, but it sounds like the reason the trade fell through was because his price jumped up after the Von Miller trade.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bizarre Object#Nbc#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc West
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Makes His Opinion On Raiders Very Clear

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a highly-anticipated contest between Super Bowl contenders. While that contest is the main attraction, the Cowboys follow that game up with another AFC West opponent. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked about the team’s looming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders next Thursday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots rise an indictment on the Raiders organization

While the Las Vegas Raiders struggle to stay in the AFC Playoff hunt, the New England Patriots look like a team to beat once more. The New England Patriots have been the team to beat in the AFC for so long, and after one bad year, are back in the mix for a playoff berth. Unlike the Las Vegas Raiders, they are a franchise that is trending in the right direction, and one who could come out of nowhere to catch the Buffalo Bills and win the AFC East.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Four Huge Decisions Looming

It has been a disastrous two months for the Raiders, but the challenges for owner Mark Davis have just begun. Davis will essentially spend the next two months making more football decisions than some NFL are forced to make in a decade. Here are the potential jobs at stake in...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
277K+
Followers
43K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy