ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Who Attacked the Duttons — But We Still Don’t Know Who It Is [Spoiler Alert]

By Sterling Whitaker
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunday night's (Nov. 14) episode of Yellowstone finally answered the central question the season opener left hanging, which is, who attacked the Duttons? But while the man purportedly behind the attacks has been revealed, the third episode of Season 4 still leaves viewers with more questions than answers. As...

tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Why Beth Isn’t Telling Rip Her Big Secret

The new season of “Yellowstone” is off to a great start and we aren’t even halfway through the season yet. There are certainly more bombshells and iconic moments to come and one may be on the tip of Beth Dutton’s tongue. As practically “Yellowstone” fan knows, Beth is unable to bear children due to an incident involving her brother, Jamie Dutton, when they were younger. Jamie takes his little sister to a clinic to have her pregnancy terminated. In doing so, he agrees to the procedure that will leave Beth infertile. Beth has held a grudge against her brother ever since.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Teeter Actress Jen Landon Says the Payback the Duttons Will Get Is ‘Incomparable’

In Season 3 of “Yellowstone,” Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, got a taste of how the Dutton Ranch does revenge. After she and Colby (Denim Richards) got attacked in a river, the ranch hands banded together to torture and kill the man responsible for the attack, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland). Of course, that show of solidarity was not without a price: first Teeter and several of the other ranch hands had to get branded to prove their devotion to the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
B105

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Spoiler That Everyone Missed

As Season 4 of Yellowstone approaches (Nov. 7, Paramount Network), fans are anxious to find out who shot John Dutton, bombed Beth Dutton and attacked Kayce Dutton. No shortage of fan theories abound, but the answer may be obvious. Many have leaned into a multiple attackers theory, because no one...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Stunned After Realizing Who Plays Travis Wheatley

Yellowstone fans are having their “mind blown” by Taylor Sheridan entering his Yellowstone canon as one Travis Wheatley. Taylor Sheridan is a man who wears all the hats. Alongside co-creating, writing, scripting, directing, and producing Yellowstone, he’s also joining the fray as an actor for Season 4. Fans seeing Sheridan on-screen for the first time still can’t believe it, either. But sure enough, Sheridan is set to play a much bigger role in Yellowstone canon moving forward as Travis Wheatley, horsemaster extraordinaire.
TV & VIDEOS
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
John Prine
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Were Surprised Others Knew This Kayce Dutton Clothing Item

Okay, all of you Outsiders are going to love this. Yellowstone fans on Reddit are talking about the ghillie suit that Kayce Dutton wore in the show. If you are an avid follower of Yellowstone like we are, then you know all about Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes). He is one of the main characters on the hit Paramount Network show. Kayce is the son of John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner). He is married to his wife, Monica, and together they have a son named Tate (Brecken Merrill).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Does Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Title Hint at Beth Dutton’s Death?

The level of excitement for the brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues to rise as we are now just days away from season four. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series have had their patience tested with the wait for a new “Yellowstone” season. Earlier this year, rumors of when a new season might arrive kept us all on the edges of our seats. Now, the glorious day is just over a week away as “Yellowstone” fans rejoice over its return. As if the excitement level weren’t already high enough, “Yellowstone” also gave fans a little present yesterday. The show released the titles of each season four episode on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into investigation mode. That includes us here at Outsider, where we have combed over possible meanings of these titles dozens of times. Yes, it is entirely possible to overthink and read too much into these 10 episode titles — but let’s do it anyway.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Paparazzi Once Tried Taking Photos of Cole Hauser's Son, and It Didn't End Well

Long before Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was cast as Rip Wheeler on the hit series, he starred in Paparazzi, a Mel Gibson-produced thriller starring Hauser as an actor who seeks revenge against a group of tabloid photographers. Although the movie received negative reviews and was a box office flop, enough real paparazzi saw it and decided to stay away from Hauser. The actor, who shares three children with former actress Cynthia Daniel, considers himself "lucky" to avoid the paparazzi camera flashes.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Market Equities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Piper Perabo is Never Making It Out of Yellowstone Alive

Before Piper Perabo shot her first episode of Yellowstone, she knew that her days could be numbered. "If you misstep with the Duttons, Rip takes you to the train station and throws you over that cliff," Perabo says, with a laugh. "So I got to be real careful what I say." That means no teasers on who lives or dies following the Season Three finale (though... we might have a guess... keeping reading). Keeping the secrets at bay is even harder considering that her husband, Stephen Kay, is a director and producer on the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 6 Title Reveal a Future for Carter with Rip Wheeler?

“Yellowstone” Season 4’s Episode 6 has an intriguing title, and it hints at some heartwarming possibilities for young Carter (Finn Little). The episode, which is titled, “I Want to Be Him,” sounds like it may include some scenes in which Carter looks up to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Could John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) gruff enforcer become a mentor to the kid?
TV SERIES
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy