The Music Of Yellowstone Season 4: Colter Wall, John Prine, & More Featured In Episode 3

Another week, another great batch of tunes from Yellowstone.

By now, it’s no secret that Yellowstone has done a phenomenal job of showcasing some of the best that country music has to offer. And we’re not talking about the Dan + Shays of the world. We’re talking about real deal country music… the kind of indie artists that could really use the exposure.

The show obviously stars the very talented Ryan Bingham, and his music is featured pretty heavily, but Taylor Sheridan and music supervisor Andrea von Foerster have showcased artists like Whiskey Myers (who even made an appearance as a bar band), as well as Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubadours and more.

Zach Bryan’s “Condemned,” also made the show, and was rerecorded with producer Dave Cobb after the show made the introduction.

But on tonight’s episode, Episode 3 of Season 4, we got new tunes from Colter Wall, Ross Shifflett, The Steel Woods, Shane Smith & The Saints, and John Prine.

“Sleeping On The Blacktop” – Colter Wall

“Ain’t Got Much” – Ross Shifflett

“Blind Lover” – The Steel Woods

“All I See Is You” – Shane Smith & The Saints

“Caravan Of Fools” – John Prine

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete all through the first three episodes of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.