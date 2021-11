Conor McGregor's charity wheelchair boxing match has been pushed back for a second time due to 'time constraints', with the bout now set to take place in March. McGregor - who is continuing his recovery from a broken leg he suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 - agreed to take on Irish impressionist Al Foran in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association, with the unique fight also allowing him to support the cause without putting pressure on the leg.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO