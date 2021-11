The Resident Assistance Fund (RAF) To better assist Woodbridge residents in need, the Human Services Department has updated the Food and Fuel Fund with a new policy and a new name. New guidelines were developed to improve the description of the fund’s use. The fund may be used for categories such as food and fuel, but also may assist residents in need with miscellaneous services that are necessary but are not typically funded by outside agencies. The RAF, funded entirely by local donations, is not an entitlement; it is an emergency program only. As always, the Department is grateful for local support of this fund and the important work it accomplishes.

WOODBRIDGE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO