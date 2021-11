For the first time in a long time, we’re mentioning one of the Philadelphia Eagles roster groups and talking about depth instead of discussing everything that they’re lacking. Philly’s deficiencies in the running back room have become one of those topics that we toss back and forth every offseason. It’s become an annual tradition, like talking about why this team devalues the linebacker position and why none of the wide receivers taken in the draft ever seem to work out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO