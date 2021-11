On Thursday at Seahawks headquarters in Renton, DK Metcalf had one of the more memorable press conferences by a Seattle player in some time. That’s because Metcalf, the Pro Bowl wide receiver who will turn 24 next month, spent a good portion of his time at the podium (watch here) speaking candidly about the three separate occasions this season where he’s had, as he called it, an “outburst” on the field where he lost his composure. The most recent instance happened in last Sunday’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay, as an altercation with Packers players resulted in Metcalf being ejected late in the game.

