Chiefs fumble punt, Raiders score with Derek Carr touchdown to Hunter Renfrow

For Week 9's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers, all but one member of the Arrowhead Pride staff picked the Chiefs to win. All but one thought it would be a close game. That would typically lead to a pretty accurate group prediction. But none of our contributors foresaw such a low-scoring contest, so our 25-22 composite prediction was 30 points removed from Kansas City's 13-7 win. Our readers, however, saw the game somewhat differently. While about two out of three thought the game would be close, more than one in three picked the Packers to win. In 2021, no Chiefs game has been viewed more pessimistically by our readers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO