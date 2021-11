Believes defenseman with 'cannon' shot would have been in sooner had Blackhawks won Cup. Bob Murray was a teammate of defenseman Doug Wilson on the Chicago Blackhawks from 1977-78 to 1989-90. They were defense partners for most of those 13 seasons, including when Wilson won the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL in 1981-82. Here Murray, a defenseman who played 15 seasons in the NHL with Chicago and now general manager of the Anaheim Ducks, shares his thoughts on Wilson, now the general manager of the San Jose Sharks who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com:

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO