Wisconsin opened their battle with Northwestern by sticking to their formula for the last few weeks. They gave freshman running back Braelon Allen and got out of the way. The Badgers (7-3, 5-2 BIG) blitzed the Wildcats after a slow start to the tune of 35 unanswered points in a 35-7 route. After Northwestern marched down the field on 19 plays during a first-quarter drive that lasted 7:43, the Badgers snatched momentum back with a Caesar Williams interception in the end zone. Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty made a crucial mistake, as he tried to force a pass in the red zone and it would signify things to come for the Wildcats.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO