Good Saturday! Mostly cloudy skies are what we will see heading into our Saturday night. An upper-level disturbance approaching from the west will bring in high clouds into the area. We will see relatively cool temperatures heading into our evening, with lows dropping into the low to upper 30’s. We’ll start our Sunday off dry with mostly cloudy skies. A strong upper trough associated with a storm system will begin to work its way into the area for late Sunday evening into early morning Monday, bringing us some showers. A few snow showers could be seen along and west of the Alleghenies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO