ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Sunday night during football season, which means it’s time for Sunday Night Football on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Every week during the football season, fans take to Twitter to weigh in on the performance of NBC’s top NFL analyst. This week, Michaels and Collinsworth are...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Sends Clear Message About Justin Fields

Seven starts into his pro career, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has thrown twice as many interceptions as he has touchdowns. However, Fields’ auspicious performance in Week 9 at Pittsburgh left Cris Collinsworth convinced that Chicago has found its QB of the future. As Collinsworth pointed out on Twitter Tuesday...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cris Collinsworth has ominous Super Bowl prediction

Cris Collinsworth can already see the stars aligning in one particular way this NFL season. The veteran NBC sportscaster, who will be on the call for this year’s Super Bowl, shared an ominous prediction to Twitter on Monday. “I have called 4 Super Bowls, this one will be my 5th,”...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Will Make Bills Mafia Hate Cris Collinsworth Even More

It is no secret that after the Buffalo/Kansas City Sunday Night football game earlier this season, most members of Bills Mafia are not fans of NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth. During that broadcast, it was apparent that Collinsworth was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and most of his comments were bias towards the Chiefs even though Buffalo would go no to win the game.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Drew Brees News

Drew Brees will make his return to New Orleans next Thursday, as he’ll call the Bills-Saints game on Thanksgiving alongside Mike Tirico. In his first year with NBC, Brees has worked as a studio analyst for Football Night In America and a color commentator for Notre Dame football games. Next Thursday will mark the first time he calls a regular-season NFL game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Are Stephen A. Smith And "First Take" In Trouble?

Stephen A. Smith has consistently been one of ESPN's most polarizing and successful personalities. After leaving the network in the late 2000s, Smith found his way back to ESPN in 2012, where he joined First Take, a debate showing starring the likes of Skip Bayless. Bayless had been the main analyst on the show since its inception in 2007 and it was becoming clear that Bayless needed someone opposite of him who could handle his ridiculous hot takes all while offering some comedy and entertainment. As soon as Smith and Bayless linked up, they created TV magic. Every single episode was packed with gags and ridiculous debates that would leave you with splitting sides and an extra helping of frustration. Needless to say, it was the best thing that ESPN had going on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nbc#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pftcommenter
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
AceShowbiz

Tony Romo Faces Backlash for 'Creepy' Joke About Gisele Bundchen

When pretending to be a Buccaneers official negotiating with a fan who caught Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball, the former NFL star predicts that the official offers the fan a date with Gisele in exchange for the ball. AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is undoubtedly one of the hottest wives of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
277K+
Followers
43K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy