Chris Daughtry postpones tour following ‘unexpected death’ of daughter Hannah, band confirms

By Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Daughtry, the band fronted by “American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry, has postponed its current tour following the “unexpected death” of his daughter Hannah, the band said late on Friday.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” reads a message posted to the band’s social media channel s. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy at this very difficult time.”

In the statement, Daughtry said “further details” will become available in the future.

“The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing,” the band wrote.

Daughtry, 41, married wife Deanna Daughtry in 2000. Together they have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

The outlet further reported that Hannah was found dead at a home in Fentress County on Friday by the Nashville police.

Daughtry rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol,” ultimately finishing fourth behind winner Taylor Hicks and runners-up Katherine McPhee and Elliott Yamin. He and his band Daughtry released their debut album on RCA Records later that year.

The band began touring in support of their sixth album “Dearly Beloved” earlier this month.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to state Hannah Daughtry was found dead in Fentress County, not Nashville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

