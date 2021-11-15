ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Delivers Massive Twist in Series Premiere

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ahead of Hawkeye's debut on Disney+, Jeremy Renner's other major series arrived on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, from the creators of Yellowstone, tells the story of a couple of brothers who call the shots in the prison town of Kingtown, Michigan. The series has had a lot of hype...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Looks Dapper in a Tuxedo as He Celebrates a ‘Wonderful Weekend’

Jeremy Renner, star of Mayor of Kingstown, has to be feeling good lately. His latest Instagram post shows that he’s also looking good. With the new show, Renner is set to become the latest star in the Taylor Sheridan universe. Kingstown, run by the prison industrial complex, is where his character Mike McLusky and his family have to survive. There is corruption, drama, and violence from the start. The premiere was a huge success and it looks like Renner is taking time to enjoy life a bit as the year winds down.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Suits Up in New Purple Costume for Marvel's Hawkeye

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will have a purple Christmas when he suits up once more in Marvel's Hawkeye. Inspired by the comic book run by writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja, Hawkeye gives the former Avenger a new look for Christmas — and a new partner. When a threat from his past catches up with him after Avengers: Endgame, Clint reluctantly teams with skilled 22-year-old archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), stepping out in Aja-accurate purple costumes to unravel a criminal conspiracy and get back to his family for Christmas.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Mayor of Kingstown

When Paramount+ announced they were introducing a new show called “Mayor of Kingstown,” the world was intrigued. The premise is one that seems simple, but we imagine it is anything but. The town of Kingstown, Michigan, is a small town that is not thriving in any way except the fact that it houses a series of prisons. The only business there that does any well is the business of sending people to jail, and the McLusky family is the power family in the area. The show stars Jeremy Renner, who is exceptionally famous for his roles in amazing works such as “The Hurt Locker,” and the Avengers franchise, but there are also a few other exceptionally famous faces in Kingstown. While we haven’t watched the show yet, it’s on our list. We cannot help but want to see these actors take on these characters. Meet the cast.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ComicBook

Hawkeye Stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld React to Black Widow's Post-Credits Scene

As Marvel prepares to head into Hawkeye, their new Disney+ original series focusing on Jeremy Renner's Avenger and introducing Hailee Steinfeld as his protégé Kate Bishop. Its been a few months since a major tease for the show dropped however as Marvel fans might recall that the post-credit scene in the Black Widow movie actually set-up part of the new TV series as well. In the sequence, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, sister to Natasha Romanoff and seemingly the new Black Widow of the MCU, stood over Nat's grave and vowed revenge against the person she thought responsible, Renner's Clint Barton.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new TV series breaks new record

Mayor of Kingstown, Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new series, has bagged the biggest premiere on Paramount+ to date since the service's rebranding from CBS All Access. During its Sunday night debut (November 14) in the US, which was simulcast on cable as a means of promotion, the crime thriller reportedly pulled in 2.6 million viewers linearly – and many more digitally.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Collider

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Becomes Biggest Paramount+ Premiere to Date

Mayor of Kingstown is pulling in some serious numbers. Paramount has announced that the Taylor Sheridan-helmed crime drama has quickly become Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date since the rebranding of the streaming service (formerly CBS All Access). The series made a massive splash during its simulcast premiere on November 14, where it also became the biggest premiere on cable television since the premiere of Yellowstone in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More

From Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where brothers Mike (Jeremy Renner, who’s also an executive producer on the project) and Mitch (Kyle Chandler) are the local power brokers between the inmates in prison and those that are paid to keep them incarcerated. In a town that must maintain a balance of corruption and inequality to survive, the definition of justice is bent to the point of being unrecognizable.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

‘Yellowstone’ creator premieres ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ drama this week: How to watch, stream, date, cast, trailer

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the Wild West series “Yellowstone,” is debuting another thrilling series. “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 14. The drama follows the McLusky family, described as power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where “the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” according to the streaming service. The series explores ways law enforcement treats prison inmates, including authorities orchestrating the violent deaths of criminals they don’t want to see stand trial.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Disney#Paramount#Bloodline
GeekTyrant

Review: MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Is Another Great Series From Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has created a new series for Paramount+ titled Mayor of Kingstown. I think Sheridan is an incredibly talented storyteller; most the the projects that’s he’s developed as a writer and director have been great, and I’ve had high hopes for Mayor of Kingstown. It’s a series that I’ve been looking forward to watching, and I recently had the opportunity to watch the first two episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Is a Gritty Michigan Mess

Writer and director Taylor Sheridan has carved a strong niche for himself. His films have found strength in their diverse portrayal of crime in America, complete with interesting and empathetic character studies alongside an obvious care for depicting under-reported areas of the country. After the sweeping success of his first...
MICHIGAN STATE
IndieWire

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Review: Jeremy Renner and Taylor Sheridan Build a Bleak, By-the-Book Crime Drama

One would be forgiven for confusing “Mayor of Kingstown” from Paramount+ with “Mare of Easttown” on HBO. Mayor or Mare, Kingstown or Easttown, Pennsylvania crime drama or Michigan crime drama. Among the profusion of “prestige” TV, the easiest way to keep them straight (at least, before watching them) isn’t by their title or subject matter, but their star: Kate Winslet is the eponymous “Mare of Easttown,” while Jeremy Renner plays the unofficial “Mayor of Kingstown.” The latter is also the latest original streaming series with the weight of an entire service on its shoulders. Co-created and written by Taylor Sheridan, who...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
flickeringmyth.com

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld take aim on Marvel’s Hawkeye poster

Disney+ has continued the countdown to next week’s Hawkeye premiere with the release of a new poster for the Marvel Studios series which sees Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton alongside his new protégé Kate Bishop, played by MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy