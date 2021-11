Michigan State will be without a defensive starter in the first half because of targeting enforcement for the second time this season Saturday when the Spartans host Maryland. Defensive tackle Simeon Barrow was flagged for targeting on a hit to Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell early in the third quarter of last weekend’s loss to the Boilermakers. Review upheld the call, which resulted in immediate disqualification for Barrow, and because the penalty occurred in the second half, he’ll be ineligible for the first half against the Terrapins.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO