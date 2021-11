I agree with the recent ADN commentary that spoke out against antisemitism, as personified by vandalism at the Anchorage Jewish Museum. Antisemitism does no one any good, and “callous dismissal of Jewish trauma and experience,” if ignored, certainly “paves the way for an escalation” of such attacks. Alaska museums standing in solidarity against such behavior is worthy and just, but what does such a stance actually mean in reality?

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 6 DAYS AGO