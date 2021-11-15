Presentation by Dimitri Scholz, Ph.D.

Dr. Annemarie L. Exarhos, Assistant Professor Physics, Lafayette College, speaks on "Artificial Atoms in Two-Dimensional Materials for Quantum Technologies." Abstract: "Defects in crystals can cause drastic changes to the optical, electronic, and magnetic properties of a material and understanding how these changes affect material properties is key for applications in new technologies. Certain types of atom-like crystal defects can emit single-photons, an important component in many types of quantum technologies, from quantum computation and communication to precision sensing. I will discuss work regarding studies of the optical and magnetic properties of such defects in two-dimensional hexagonal boron nitride, characterized via confocal fluorescence microscopy. In particular, I will report on recent observations of magnetic-field dependent emission from some defects that, if able to be well-isolated and controlled, could enable the realization of new spin-based quantum technologies. Big questions: Why defects? What makes a “good” defect for quantum science and technology? Defects in new materials: How can we control defect creation and placement at the atomic scale? How can we characterize defects and manipulate their quantum properties for use in new technologies? Defects by design: How can we predict defect properties to guide discovery?"

