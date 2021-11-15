ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Presentation by Dimitri Scholz, Ph.D.

 6 days ago

"Basic Concepts in Microscopy" Microscopy is an essential part of cell biology. However, in the last 70 years, since the discovery of the double-helix DNA spiral, molecular methods dominated the study of cells. They...

WEKU

He always wanted a Ph.D. in physics. He finally earned it at 89

Manfred Steiner had a successful and productive career as a doctor, helping generations of medical students learn about hematology. But all along, he had a nagging feeling he should be doing something else: studying physics. At age 89, he has finally fulfilled that dream, earning his Ph.D. in physics from Brown University.
EDUCATION
NBC News

hamilton.edu

Research Seminar by Wesley Kramer, Ph.D.

"Polymer Enhanced Electrocatalytic CO2 Reduction by Cobalt Phthalocyanine" Abstract: Technologies capable of recycling CO2 into fuels or chemical feedstocks are poised to play a critical role in CO2 mitigation strategies as we transition to a clean energy future. Cobalt phthalocyanine (CoPc) is a well-known molecular electrocatalyst for the reduction of CO2 to CO in water, but also displays significant co-generation of H2 from reduction of protons in the aqueous electrolyte. However, immobilizing CoPc in a poly-4-vinylpyridine (P4VP) dramatically improves the CO2 reduction (CO2R) performance of CoPc-P4VP compared to CoPc itself. Selectivity for CO increases from 36% to 89% in the polymer film, and CoPc-P4VP shows a 10× greater turnover frequency for CO over CoPc itself. I will present an examination of how the chemical environment imposed by P4VP effects the electrocatalytic CO2R mechanism of CoPc and leads to the observed enhancement of CO2R activity. Details of my research plans and progress made on these projects by my students at Hamilton will also be presented.
CLINTON, NY
WRAL News

brown.edu

Brown physics student earns Ph.D. at age 89

After a 30-year career in medicine, Manfred Steiner returned to the classroom to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a physicist. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — At the age of 89, Manfred Steiner is finally what he always wanted to be: a physicist. After successfully defending his dissertation this fall,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hamilton.edu

Physics Colloquium: Annemarie Exarhos

Dr. Annemarie L. Exarhos, Assistant Professor Physics, Lafayette College, speaks on "Artificial Atoms in Two-Dimensional Materials for Quantum Technologies." Abstract: "Defects in crystals can cause drastic changes to the optical, electronic, and magnetic properties of a material and understanding how these changes affect material properties is key for applications in new technologies. Certain types of atom-like crystal defects can emit single-photons, an important component in many types of quantum technologies, from quantum computation and communication to precision sensing. I will discuss work regarding studies of the optical and magnetic properties of such defects in two-dimensional hexagonal boron nitride, characterized via confocal fluorescence microscopy. In particular, I will report on recent observations of magnetic-field dependent emission from some defects that, if able to be well-isolated and controlled, could enable the realization of new spin-based quantum technologies. Big questions: Why defects? What makes a “good” defect for quantum science and technology? Defects in new materials: How can we control defect creation and placement at the atomic scale? How can we characterize defects and manipulate their quantum properties for use in new technologies? Defects by design: How can we predict defect properties to guide discovery?"
CHEMISTRY
hamilton.edu

Seminar by Dr. Alicia Hernandez-Castillo

"Multiplexed Approach to Broadband Rotational Spectroscopy:An Ideal Molecular Shape Detector" Alicia O. Hernandez-Castillo, Ph.D. The ability to accurately determine the three dimensional structure of a molecule is highly relevant in all fields of chemistry. Rotational spectroscopy is a well-known and powerful tool for determining the structure of gas phase molecules, and with the development of chirped-pulse Fourier transform microwave (CP-FTMW) spectroscopy, data acquisition times are reduced immensely, enabling a broad set of applications. During my talk I will discuss recent results where broadband microwave spectroscopy was combined with optical methods. First, a combination of broadband microwave spectroscopy and VUV photoionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry was used to acquire the pure rotational spectrum of phenoxy radical.1,2 This is an important intermediate in the oxidation of many aromatic compounds. I will describe the structural insights gained by determining the structure, as well as how the unpaired spin density is distributed.2 Second, the advancements towards maximizing state-specific enantiomeric enrichment for highly sensitive chiral analysis will be described. These are made possible using a joint high-resolution laser induced fluorescence and microwave spectroscopy instrument.3 Finally I will discuss how to use CP-FTMW to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanism of action of general anesthetics.
CHEMISTRY
msu.edu

ComArts student named Google Ph.D. fellow

Hope Chidziwisano, an Information and Media Ph.D. candidate in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University, is a recipient of the 2021 Google Ph.D. Fellowship. He is the first person from MSU to win a Google Ph.D. Fellowship. The fellowship, given to students who are recognized...
MICHIGAN STATE
oknursingtimes.com

OMRF names Andrew Weyrich, Ph.D., president

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has named Andrew S. Weyrich, Ph.D., president, effective Jan. 4, 2022. Weyrich, 58, comes to OMRF from the University of Utah, where he is vice president for research. He also serves as professor of internal medicine and holds the H.A. & Edna Benning Presidential Endowed Chair. An internationally recognized leader in blood clotting, his discoveries have facilitated key advances in the field of hematology.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bizjournals

Neil Goldenberg, M.D., Ph.D.

Associate Dean for Research and Director of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Inc. Neil Goldenberg, M.D., Ph.D. became the Perry Family Endowed Professor in Clinical and Translational Research at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital at an October 28 dedication ceremony. Goldenberg is the Associate Dean for Research and Director of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. He is a professor of pediatrics and medicine (hematology) at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
hamilton.edu

Wellness Presentation

Vitamins and Minerals: Sorting Through Supplement Confusion. Multivitamin? Fish oil? Protein Powder? It’s easy to get caught up in the confusion about dietary supplements. Expand your nutrition knowledge this week as we dive into the world of vitamins and minerals for an easy to understand approach to those essential micro-nutrients. So, should you be taking supplements? Not to worry, this week we will also discuss who benefits from taking supplements and when they can be beneficial to your health.
CLINTON, NY
umassd.edu

Dan Braha, Ph.D. gives keynote address at The Design Society Seminar Series

Dan Braha, a Commonwealth Professor of Decision and Information Sciences in the Charlton College of Business, presented a keynote address on complex design network theory for the Design Society’s Seminar Series Monday, Nov. 15. “It was a great honor to be included among previous eminent members of the community and...
DARTMOUTH, MA
The Conversation U.S.

Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors

Colleges are returning to normal operations, and many have begun to offer in-person classes once again. But are they prepared to teach students how to navigate post-pandemic life? Or how to get a job in an economy fundamentally changed by COVID-19? As professors of engineering and entrepreneurship, and authors of a new book on teaching entrepreneurial thinking to college students, we have studied how entrepreneurial skills can improve students’ confidence, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. Such curriculum is a staple in business schools, especially for students who want to start a company. But it has the potential to benefit all...
EDUCATION
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE

