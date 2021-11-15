ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Weather Service confirms 3 tornados touched down on LI

By News 12 Staff
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornados touched down on Long Island during Saturday's storm.

An EF-0 tornado reported in Nassau County touched down in Woodmere and other locations before moving northeast towards Uniondale and Levittown. The tornado ripped off the roof of a two-story home in Uniondale.

Jordan Lopez, who lives in the home that lost its roof, says his mother was the only one inside when the storm hit - but she's OK.

Another EF-0 tornado touched down in East Islip - tearing trees out of the ground as it rolled through the area. It traveled 900 yards before lifting in Oakdale - but had been able to knock down a big tree into a building.

A third tornado - an EF-1 - touched down in Shirley and traveled to Manorville. The National Weather Service says that the tornado had peak winds of 95 to 105 mph and only moved 25 yards, but left behind a wake of destruction.

The tornado, with winds up to 110 miles per hour, slammed into the community and ripped off the parapet of a Chipotle restaurant, tore up trees and damaged property nearby.

No serious injuries have been reported.

