ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Brabus 800 is a tweaked Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YgIM_0cwjA0Db00

When it comes to luxury SUVs in the Mercedes catalog, the most luxurious of them all is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. A luxurious Mercedes is never good enough for the folks over at Brabus, and they have taken the GLS 600 and turned it into the all-new Brabus 800. The 800 is designed to provide ultimate luxury to four people, and it’s quite beautiful inside and out.

What people notice first about the Brabus 800 is its signature exterior packed with carbon fiber elements and lots of aerodynamic parts, including a new front fascia and rear diffuser insert. The purpose of the body modifications was to take the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach and turn it into something much sportier. Brabus says the components it adds to the vehicle’s exterior also increase its aerodynamic performance by reducing axle lift at speed and improving handling while maintaining the smooth road manners the base vehicle is known for.

The vehicle is designed to offer the owner both style and performance. With tweaks to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine, the Brabus 800 has 800 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the ground through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The automatic transmission can be shifted via paddles in manual mode if desired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLYB2_0cwjA0Db00

The top speed for the massive SUV is electronically limited to 250 km/h, and it can reach 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. In addition to the body kit and the aerodynamic components on the outside of the vehicle, it also gets new 24-inch Brabus Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged wheels. The wheels are manufactured using state-of-the-art processes and have a Shadow Chrome finish promising strength and durability.

A new suspension module lowers the SUV by 25 millimeters to improve handling and style. However, one of the most appealing aspects of the vehicle is its completely revised interior, with custom leather and carbon fiber everywhere. The leather is a strange color called Leonis-Orange that features Dual Cube quilting everywhere, including the seats, trim elements in the footwells, and the floor mats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QGKL_0cwjA0Db00

There are two single seats in the rear that feature multi-contour adjustment, memory, integrated seat ventilation and heating, and an upholstered pillow for comfort. Lots of exposed carbon fiber can be seen around the vehicle’s dash and on the door panels. Brabus also uses aluminum pedals, aluminum door-lock pins, and stainless steel stuff plates with a backlit Brabus logo. The vehicle is quite beautiful, and its pricing is a mystery.

Back in September, we talked about another Brabus tuned Mercedes. That was the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition which started as a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S coupe. As the number and the name suggests, that car has 900 horsepower. All that power comes from the 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle has all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic.

Brabus says the vehicle can reach 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a 205 mph top speed. In addition to a tuned engine, it also has a thoroughly revised interior and lots of additional exterior components, including plenty of carbon fiber. One thing that was a bit strange about the Rocket 900 was the red vent rings in the interior. The Rocket 900 starts at around $448,000, with only 25 being produced.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Novitec Ferrari Roma features subtle aero upgrades and a 695HP turbo V8 motor

Many regard the Ferrari Roma as probably the prettiest car to leave the factory gates of Maranello in quite a while. However, nobody’s stopping Novitec from putting a unique spin on Ferrari’s glorious grand-touring supercar. German tuning house Novitec’s been busy amping up other Ferraris like the F8 Coupe, F8 Spider, and SF90 Stradale. But now, it’s Roma’s turn to hog the tuner lifestyle.
CARS
SlashGear

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a serious glow-up

Porsche is bringing the 718 Cayman out of the 911’s shadow, and it’s doing so in the way which will be the most potent catnip to fans of the brand. Revealed at the LA Auto Show 2021, the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS may look like the familiar mid-engined coupe, but its sweet secret is the same flat-six engine as in the 9011 GT3 Cup and 911 GT3.
CARS
SlashGear

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is a mid-engine racing beast

Porsche has revealed a new racing car based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS streetcar. The racing cars were called the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, and it was revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The biggest change between the new Clubsport and the current model comes in the 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine. The engine was taken directly from the 911 GT3 Cup racing car and makes 500 PS in the GT4 RS Clubsport.
CARS
rheaheraldnews.com

2022 Mercedes-EQS Main.jpg

First Drive: All-Electric 2022 Mercedes-EQS Sedan Offers Progressive and Luxury E-Mobility. Prepare yourself for eco-conscious change from one of the most prestigious and high-performance automakers in the world. Not only is 2021 the year of the S-Class, but it is also the launching pad for the evolution of all-electric mobility from Mercedes-Benz (M-B). Beginning with electrified S-Class family member EQS, the German purveyor of precision-engineered SUVs and sedans will open its doors for at least six zero-emissions vehicles such as the EQE (E-Class variant) and the EQB SUV.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Maybach#Gls#Brabus Monoblock M#Dual
Journal-News

All the Mercedes goodness

2021 Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG packs a punch with AMG performance, looks. This week’s tester felt like a long-lost friend I hadn’t seen in a while but fell right back into a comfort and companionship. I’m waxing a little melodramatic here, but it has been a couple years since I’ve driven a Mercedes-Benz, and boy was it nice to get back behind the wheel.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Refresh Spied Showing Updated Taillights

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS only debuted in November 2019, but the engineers have already started working on a refreshed version of the opulent crossover. Spy photographers caught a camouflaged example machine on the road. The only change to the front of this vehicle is a piece of black tape at the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for ultra-lux SUV

Mercedes-Benz looks to be in the early stages of development of an update for its Maybach GLS-Class, the ultra-luxury version of the full-size GLS-Class. The current-generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with the Maybach version arriving a year later. In Mercedes tradition, the GLS-Class...
CARS
SlashGear

The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS offers a new EV body style and an amazing roof

Porsche is expanding its EV range, adding both a new 2022 Taycan GTS and a fresh Taycan Sport Turismo body style to the electric line-up. Announced ahead of the LA Auto Show 2021, the new cars keep the Taycan family’s 800 volt architecture and high-tech dashboard, though add fresh styling and features like a new Variable Light Control electrochromic roof.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

2022 Jeep Renegade gains the Altitude Package and more

Jeep has offered some details on the 2022 Renegade crossover SUV. The automaker says Renegade still has best-in-class off-road capability, the ability to experience open-air driving, and fuel-efficient powertrains. The standard engine is a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a nine-speed automatic transmission, promising performance on and off the road.
CARS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Review: 2021 Mercedes S580

Mercedes-Benz, the company that invented the modern automobile in 1886, will have introduced its last gas-powered car by the middle of this decade. There's a good chance it will no longer be selling gas-powered cars at all by 2030. In their places will be full electrics such as the EQS...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes F1 engine tweaks have cured high-altitude weakness

The German manufacturer had arrived at the Mexico City race concerned that title rival Red Bull would have a significant performance advantage in both power and downforce terms. In the past, Red Bull’s Honda engine and turbo has proved to be better suited to operating in the less dense air...
MOTORSPORTS
cycleworld.com

2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Tweaks Come Into Focus

With the dawn of 2022, the Honda Fireblade reaches its 30th birthday and there’s more than a little speculation that the firm will mark that anniversary with updates to the latest CBR1000RR-R, including celebratory paint schemes. Now we can put some substance behind those rumors, thanks to European type-approval filings that show tweaks to the ‘Blade’s specs next year.
CARS
Robb Report

An All-Electric Audi RS6 Avant Wagon Could Be Here by 2023

Audi’s coveted high-performance wagons aren’t going anywhere, even as it commits itself to an electric future. In fact, it sounds like they’re going to evolve right along with the brand. The German luxury marque is working on a battery-powered version of its most powerful wagon, the RS6 Avant, Autocar is reporting. The sporty EV won’t replace the internal combustion version of the beloved model outright; it’ll be a compliment to it. Although the marque has been quick to expand its lineup of fully electric sedans, crossovers and SUVs the last couple years, it currently offers only one battery-powered Audi Sports model—the RS...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Maybach-Like Minivan Has A Grille That Even BMW Finds Hilarious

Auto manufacturers spend millions of dollars on design work, and sometimes they get it horribly wrong. We've all seen the Pontiac Aztek, and who could forget every Toyota Prius ever made? Sometimes even the most stylish of manufacturers get it wrong. We're looking at you BMW. The famed German manufacturer shocked the world when it released images of its absolutely massive grille on the BMW 4 Series back in 2020, and the dust hasn't completely settled. The company has doubled down in recent months, stating that the comically large grille, which also features on the BMW X7 SUV, is here to stay. Now Chinese manufacturer Voyah, the luxury arm of Dongfeng, has taken things a step further with a grille that makes any modern BMW look like its mute.
CARS
SlashGear

This breathtaking 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon won 2021 Snap-on Custom of the Year

Goodguys recently crowned this 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon as the 2021 Snap-On Custom of the Year during the final day of the 31st Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton, California. No doubt, this two-door Chevy wagon has a nasty vintage attitude, and the judges agree. This same car debuted in 2020 and immediately won the Rider Award at the Detroit Autorama. Later on, it also won the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.
PLEASANTON, CA
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

This huge Hyundai EV concept is hiding something important

Hyundai is hiding something important in plain sight. While the new Hyundai SEVEN Concept – unveiled today at the LA Auto Show 2021 – may be an expansive vision of what an all-electric SUV might look like with a lavish lounge interior, it’s in fact a thinly-veiled preview of what’s expected to be a three-row EV set to join the IONIQ line.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy