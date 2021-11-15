ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Fallen officer’s body to be escorted home to Big Stone Gap

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnFst_0cwj97OQ00

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An escort tribute honoring fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states that first responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS will escort Chandler’s body from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to Big Stone Gap and that the procession is expected to start at noon.

RELATED: Police Chief: Big Stone Gap officer shot in the line of duty has succumbed to injuries, VSP says one man arrested

The procession will travel on Interstate 81 Southbound, Route 19, 58 West through Coeburn, Norton and 23 South, according to the release.

The procession can be watched in the video below:

Leading the pack will be Wise County Deputy Natasha Smith Chandler, Michael Chandler’s wife. Natasha says that she wants anyone who can come out and pay tribute along the way.

First responders are encouraged to join in the procession and will be stationed at bridge overpasses along the way.

RELATED: Virginia Governor Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler, orders flags to be lowered

The release concludes by asking that you continue to keep officer Chandler’s friends a family in your prayers during this challenging time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

One hospitalized after late night fire in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was hospitalized in Carter County early Saturday morning after a fire left extensive damage to a home, authorities say. According to a release from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Poga Road around 2 a.m. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VDOC investigating homicide at Wallens Ridge State Prison

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide that took place inside the walls of Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap. Officials told News Channel 11 an inmate was killed Saturday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate. The 47-year-old inmate who was serving time […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Bristol, TN man arrested, charged with killing of 10-month-old infant

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man has been charged with murder after a 10-month-old was found unresponsive in September, police say. According to a press release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Hill Street on Sept. 16 in regards to an unresponsive […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
County
Wise County, VA
Big Stone Gap, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Wise County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Big Stone Gap, VA
City
Norton, VA
WJHL

Ex-husband charged in Greene County woman’s death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local authorities have charged a man with murdering his ex-wife. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested Randall Glenn Greene, 57, on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder. Deputies responded to a residence on Mohawk Ridge Road after the sheriff’s department received a 911 call about an incident at that location. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local authorities warn of kidnapping and ransom scam

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are warning of a scam after several locals reported being targeted. Both the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Kingsport Police Department issued scam alerts Friday night. The agencies say scammers have been calling residents and claiming to have kidnapped one of their family members. During the phone call, screaming can […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chandler
WJHL

Bristol, TN man’s body identified using DNA tech in 44-year cold case

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wi. (WJHL) – Authorities say the body of a Bristol, Tennessee man has finally been identified after 44 years of investigation. According to a press release from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, in 1977 deputies pursued an unidentified man driving a reported stolen vehicle out of Illinois. While the driver tried […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

TBI, district attorneys investigating Wood Construction and Remodeling as allegations of theft pile up

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — An ongoing News Channel 11 consumer investigation continues to bring answers to frustrated customers. Our previous reports found that a formerly Johnson City-based contracting company called Wood Construction and Remodeling, LLC is accused by at least 30 Tennessee customers of taking thousands of dollars for home repair projects and leaving them […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Vsp
WJHL

45-year-old Maryland man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal Arlandria crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 13. Saturday’s hit-and-run claimed the life of Roy Saravia Alvarez, of Alexandria. To read more about previous reports click here. The police department issued a warrant for involuntary manslaughter on Thursday for the driver of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WJHL

TBI: Missing Sullivan County 16-year-old found safe in Georgia

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox was found safe. According to the TBI, he was found in Temple, Georgia. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County. According to the TBI, Elijah […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy