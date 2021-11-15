How 'Yellowstone' Episode 3 Sets Up the New Spin-Off Series '6666'

Last week’s episode of Yellowstone found the Duttons exacting revenge on those who meant the family harm. It also saw the exit of a cast regular. Jimmy (Jefferson White) was given the ol’ heave-ho by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) after he broke his word to the elder Dutton when he got back on a bucking bronc and got thrown off and injured yet again. Calling in a favor, John has sent Jimmy down to Texas to the Four Sixes ranch in hopes that Jimmy will grow up and learn to be a cowboy instead of a constant failure. Jimmy leaves Mia (Eden Brolin) behind but not before she leaves him, after getting fed up that Jimmy still doesn’t see her as family or someone he can count on (even though she’s the only one that’s really been by his side after this most recent accident).

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO