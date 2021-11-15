ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 'Yellowstone' Episode 3 Sets Up the New Spin-Off Series '6666'

By Jamie Burton
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Sheridan made an appearance as Travis in Season 4, Episode 3 of Yellowstone as he arrived to take one of the main characters to the "6666"...

thefocus.news

Did Taylor Sheridan buy iconic 6666 Ranch for Yellowstone spin-off?

Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, producer of fan favourite Yellowstone, is rumoured to have bought the iconic 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas. Is this the new shooting location of the Yellowstone spin-off?. The new owner of 6666 Ranch will get 100 per cent solar and wind generation rights, 25 per cent of...
GUTHRIE, TX
Parade

Exclusive! Beth Receives a Surprising Offer in This Week's Episode of Yellowstone

Last week’s episode of Yellowstone found the Duttons exacting revenge on those who meant the family harm. It also saw the exit of a cast regular. Jimmy (Jefferson White) was given the ol’ heave-ho by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) after he broke his word to the elder Dutton when he got back on a bucking bronc and got thrown off and injured yet again. Calling in a favor, John has sent Jimmy down to Texas to the Four Sixes ranch in hopes that Jimmy will grow up and learn to be a cowboy instead of a constant failure. Jimmy leaves Mia (Eden Brolin) behind but not before she leaves him, after getting fed up that Jimmy still doesn’t see her as family or someone he can count on (even though she’s the only one that’s really been by his side after this most recent accident).
See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in first look at 'Yellowstone' spin-off '1883'

The teaser for the Yellowstone prequel 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, is finally here. A preview of the spin-off series debuted Sunday during the Yellowstone season 4 premiere, giving fans a first look at the Grammy-winning country music couple as James and Margaret Dutton. “I heard a thousand...
Observer

Paramount+ Needs ‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s Avalanche of New Shows to Take Off

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is at the center of ViacomCBS’ ambitious small screen strategy after signing a lucrative multi-year pact with the company last year. Given the expensive investment, studio executives must be doing cartwheels after Yellowstone‘s Season 4 premiere Sunday night. The two-hour debut on the Paramount Network delivered...
theplaylist.net

‘1883’ Teaser Trailer: First Look At Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Spin-Off

About the most unexpected thing in my life in the last year has been becoming a card-calling member of the “Yellowstone” hive, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network TV series (the Oscar-nominated writer of “Hell or High Water“). “Yellowstone” is one of the most popular and most-watched shows on television, but it doesn’t get a lot of coverage because, well, it’s mostly watched by middle America and Red State viewers; the media isn’t so into it. It certainly didn’t seem like must-watch TV on the surface, But, as a show that’s essentially “The Godfather” set in Montana—crime, family, the no-going-back morass of morality that happens when you cross lines you cannot cross, and MidWest ranchers—I’ve found myself absolutely hooked on the show (it can be bafflingly soap-opera-ish, ridiculous and melodramatic, but it’s always rooted in humanist drama stuff about family that checks all my boxes).
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Kelsey Asbille is Still Rooting for Monica and Kayce [Interview]

Warning: spoilers ahead for season 4 of Yellowstone. For three seasons, Kelsey Asbille has brought the complex character of Monica Dutton to life on the hit western series Yellowstone. Season four of the Paramount show finds Monica grappling with not only her own trauma, but her son Tate's as well. We've also seen glimpses of trouble for Monica and Kayce Dutton( Luke Grimes), the star crossed lovers we've been rooting for since episode one. It turns out, we're not alone.
The ‘90s X-Men Animated Series Is Returning With New Episodes

X-Men: The Animated Series produced 76 episodes through the 1990s. It’s faithful depictions of the classic X-Men characters, along with its clever updates of iconic X-Men storylines, has made it a fan favorite for decades. The show ended in 1997, but what if it didn’t? Where would the show have gone? What characters would have joined the team? What Uncanny X-Men comics might have been adapted next?
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
