NBA

Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in a rematch of struggling teams that met in last season in the Eastern Conference final.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Young was 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point stripe, and easily surpassed his previous season high of 32 points in an Oct. 25 victory over Detroit.

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points.

