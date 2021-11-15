Lady Bears weather shooting woes, beat North Texas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The lid was on the basket at JQH on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Bears powered through to beat North Texas 56-50 to win the home opener of the 2021-21 season.

“We were missing layups, you know, things that we usually make,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “Free throws were bad and all of that. It was one of those games where, usually those games don’t go your way. When there is a lid on the basket and no one can get through, it’s very defeating to the players that are on the court and on the bench. I was just happy to see us weather the storm and come out with a win.”

Jasmine Franklin recorded a 13 point, 15 rebound double-double, both of which were game-highs.

Mariah White was the only other Lady Bear(2-0) in double figures.

Both teams shot below 33 percent, with the Lady Bears holding the Mean Green (2-1) to just nine percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Brice Calip played in her 132 game as a Lady Bear, which set a program record.

Missouri State will now move on to a tough stretch that includes four straight against power-5 schools through the end of November.

It starts against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.