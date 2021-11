Barton (back) is considered probable for Thursday's tilt with the 76ers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Barton has missed two straight games due to back tightness, but it looks like he'll be able to return to the court Thursday. If available, Barton will likely settle back in as the Nuggets' No. 2 option on offense behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The 30-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists across 33.5 minutes per game this season.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO