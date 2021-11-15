ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Huge day against Chargers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Jefferson caught nine of 11 targets for 143 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 9, 2021: Justin Jefferson tops 73.5 yards for Vikings

Kansas City faces Green Bay as one of the 12 Sunday matchups in Week 9, but the reigning AFC-champion Chiefs are 4-4 and are struggling mightily on defense. The Packers are 7-1 but will play without three-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. With Rodgers out and Jordan Love expected to start, Packers running back Aaron Jones could carry the day. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Over-Under on the running back's total yards at 98.5 in its latest Week 9 NFL prop bets. Caesars also slightly favors Love to go over 232.5 passing yards in its NFL player props. The hundreds of NFL props, ranging from touchdowns to scoring plays to winning margins. Before you lock in any 2021 Week 9 NFL player props of your own, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.
NFL
ESPN

Big-play TDs: Kene Nwangwu's 98-yard return, Justin Jefferson 's 50-yard catch spark Vikings

BALTIMORE -- The Minnesota Vikings opened the second half of their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a bang, courtesy of rookie Kene Nwangwu. Playing in just the second game of his NFL career after a hyperextended knee had him on injured reserve for the first six weeks of the season, the running back took the second-half kickoff 98 yards down the visitor's sideline for a touchdown to extend Minnesota's lead to 24-10.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' Justin Jefferson goes underutilized after stupendous start vs. Ravens

Two weeks ago, the Bengals came into M&T Bank Stadium and targeted Justin Jefferson's former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, 10 times. He caught eight balls for 201 yards and one touchdown in a 41-17 rout. Sunday, the Vikings came in and started off well, getting Jefferson two touches in the first five snaps, including an 11-yard run and a 50-yard touchdown reception on third-and-7. After that, Jefferson was targeted only four times, three in the final 56 minutes of a 70-minute game the Ravens won 34-31 on the final snap of overtime. In those final 56 minutes, Jefferson had one catch for 12 yards on fourth-and-9. Quarterback Kirk Cousins essentially said he took what Baltimore gave him. "The reason we hit Justin on the post was because the free safety settled his feet and jumped the route underneath," Cousins said. "Justin also caused the corner to jump a route as a result of the way he ran his post. I think after that, they backed up and kept things in front of them." That's not an acceptable answer for a $33 million franchise quarterback. "I think when teams play two deep, they drop underneath a lot," Cousins said. "We get in long-yardage situations, they play that, it makes it difficult to target receivers down the field on the longer passes." Make it happen once in a while. Joe Burrow did two weeks earlier.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In their game against the Chargers, the Vikings won an unofficial rivalry

Who had the better rookie season: WR Justin Jefferson or QB Justin Herbert? Who’s the better receiver: Jefferson or Keenan Allen?. These are oft-discussed topics among the Chargers and Vikings fanbases. The teams’ social media accounts have even gotten in on the action. So when the Vikings upset the Chargers on the road in Week 10, the game felt more important than just another nonconference matchup.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Ought to be A Purple Priority

An upcoming loss to the Chargers could lead to some important changes in Minnesota. For most, that will mean a different coaching staff the rest of the way. For others, that will mean shifting toward more of the young players as the team transitions toward a future-oriented approach for 2021. Heck, we may even see something dramatic happen at QB following the season. Allow me to suggest that one of the more important things Minnesota can do rests in ensuring Justin Jefferson is a top priority.
NFL
vikings.com

5 Takeaways: Vikings Emerge Against Chargers Thanks to Aggressiveness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings came out on the right side of this one, emerging from yet another narrow game with a victory over the Chargers. Minnesota snapped a two-game skid Sunday and did so by winning the fourth quarter on the West Coast. The Vikings topped the Chargers by...
NFL
winonapost.com

Viking VIew: Vikings shock Chargers on their home turf

The Mike Zimmer Doomsday Clock backed up about 15 minutes this week as the Vikings beat a very good Chargers team in the Los Angeles sunshine Sunday afternoon. Any home field advantage that the Chargers hoped for was drowned out by Skol chants from a sizable showing of purple-clad partisans, and the fact that Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks turned SoFi Stadium into his own personal stomping ground.
NFL
NFL

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

Week 11 presents the return of a familiar NFC rivalry in which one team's bona fide star might see a little too much of himself in his opponent. The Packers (8-2) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings (4-5) this weekend in a matchup of two teams that differ in overall record, but might not be so different after all. Both are coming off bounce-back wins in Week 10. Both have star running backs, though Green Bay's Aaron Jones won't play Sunday. And both have incredible No. 1 receivers.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL

