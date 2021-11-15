Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Huge day against Chargers

Two weeks ago, the Bengals came into M&T Bank Stadium and targeted Justin Jefferson's former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, 10 times. He caught eight balls for 201 yards and one touchdown in a 41-17 rout. Sunday, the Vikings came in and started off well, getting Jefferson two touches in the first five snaps, including an 11-yard run and a 50-yard touchdown reception on third-and-7. After that, Jefferson was targeted only four times, three in the final 56 minutes of a 70-minute game the Ravens won 34-31 on the final snap of overtime. In those final 56 minutes, Jefferson had one catch for 12 yards on fourth-and-9. Quarterback Kirk Cousins essentially said he took what Baltimore gave him. "The reason we hit Justin on the post was because the free safety settled his feet and jumped the route underneath," Cousins said. "Justin also caused the corner to jump a route as a result of the way he ran his post. I think after that, they backed up and kept things in front of them." That's not an acceptable answer for a $33 million franchise quarterback. "I think when teams play two deep, they drop underneath a lot," Cousins said. "We get in long-yardage situations, they play that, it makes it difficult to target receivers down the field on the longer passes." Make it happen once in a while. Joe Burrow did two weeks earlier.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO