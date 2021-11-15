ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cook carried the ball 24 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Ex-girlfriend now accuses Vikings’ Dalvin Cook of domestic violence

The late-breaking news surrounding Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Tuesday night just took another turn. Mere minutes after Cook alleged that an acquaintance of his committed domestic violence against him during an incident more than a year ago, her side has come out to file a civil complaint against the Pro Bowl running back — claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Reportedly “Reviewing” Allegations Against Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

On Tuesday night, a concerning report centered around Vikings running back Dalvin Cook surfaced. According to a lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday in the Dakota County District court, Cook allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned Gracelyn Trimble, his former girlfriend. The Vikings released a statement on this matter shortly...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What we know about the Dalvin Cook allegations and the Vikings player in ER with COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings are a mess. Five losses on the final play of the game and Mike Zimmer’s job security are now secondary to two major storylines coming out of Minneapolis Wednesday. Star running back Dalvin Cook has been accused of abuse by a former girlfriend. And one of the four Vikings players on the NFL’s COVID-19 list had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after experiencing severe symptoms. Zimmer, who is in his eighth season with the Vikings, addressed both serious issues during his Wednesday morning news conference.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About Star RB Dalvin Cook

The 3-4 Minnesota Vikings will try and keep their season alive this Sunday against Baltimore Ravens. Dalvin Cook will prove critical in such a quest. Cook has been a bit inconsistent to start the 2021-22 season. He’s played in just five games this year in which he’s totaled 444 yards on the grounds and two touchdowns.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook maintains innocence amid assault allegations: 'I'm the victim in this situation'

A day after a woman accused the Vikings' Dalvin Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment in a civil lawsuit, the star running back has publicly maintained his innocence, telling reporters Wednesday that "I'm the victim in this situation." Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, initially told ESPN on Tuesday night that Cook had been the victim of domestic abuse and extortion, only for U.S. Military Sergeant First Class Gracelyn Trimble, reportedly Cook's ex-girlfriend, to file suit alleging she was the victim. In response, Cook said Wednesday "the truth will come out," assuring the media that he will play this Sunday and isn't concerned about future discipline.
NFL
NFL

Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit Trimble filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.). Cook's attorney, David Valentini, responded to the lawsuit's filing with a statement Tuesday, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings' Dalvin Cook says he is victim of domestic abuse, extortion

The situation is odd considering nothing has publicly been reported about the matter. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio spoke to Cook’s attorney Zac Hiller about the matter. Hiller told Florio that around a year ago, a woman unlawfully entered the running back’s home while he had a guest present. The woman who entered the home is a sergeant in the U.S. military.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings OC Klint Kubiak Comments On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has shined in limited action this season. He has 444 rushing yards in only five games and is still under 100 carries on the year. That carry total is something Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak wants to address. He had some direct comments about...
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Ex-girlfriend sues Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, alleges abuse

A former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is accusing him of abusing her in November 2020, leading to a concussion, and holding her hostage. The allegations were made public Tuesday in a civil lawsuit filed in Dakota County (Minn.) District Court, the Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. Her court filing accuses him of assault, battery and false imprisonment.
NFL
fox5dc.com

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook faces lawsuit over incident at home involving ex-girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is facing a lawsuit related to a 2020 incident at his home in Inver Grove Heights involving an ex-girlfriend. According to the lawsuit, Cook's ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble claims Cook attacked her after she showed up at his home in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Eclipses century mark in loss

Cook rushed 17 times for 110 yards and brought in all three targets for 12 yards in the Vikings' 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Cook wasn't as efficient on the ground as his 6.5 yards per carry figure would imply, as the bulk of his production came on a 66-yard scamper. He also had an apparent one-yard touchdown run reversed on replay early in the second quarter, but his third 100-yard effort of the season and second in the last three games helped ensure it was a solid fantasy day overall. Cook next faces a highly vulnerable Chargers run defense in a Week 10 road matchup.
NFL
New York Post

Dalvin Cook expects to play for Vikings despite domestic abuse allegations

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook told reporters on Wednesday he expects to play on Sunday despite recent allegations of assault, battery and false imprisonment by his ex-girlfriend. The team made the NFL aware of the lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Gracelyn Trimble — a sergeant in the U.S. Army — in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Attorney for Vikings’ Dalvin Cook’s accuser bashes ESPN over coverage

On Wednesday, Dalvin Cook was accused of domestic violence. The Minnesota Vikings’ star running back claims he is actually the victim in this situation. However, the lawyer of Cook’s girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, has bashed ESPN for how they have reported the claims. According to USA Today, “attorney Daniel Cragg said...
NFL

