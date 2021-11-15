Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again

Cook rushed 17 times for 110 yards and brought in all three targets for 12 yards in the Vikings' 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Cook wasn't as efficient on the ground as his 6.5 yards per carry figure would imply, as the bulk of his production came on a 66-yard scamper. He also had an apparent one-yard touchdown run reversed on replay early in the second quarter, but his third 100-yard effort of the season and second in the last three games helped ensure it was a solid fantasy day overall. Cook next faces a highly vulnerable Chargers run defense in a Week 10 road matchup.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO