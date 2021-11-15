Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again

A day after a woman accused the Vikings' Dalvin Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment in a civil lawsuit, the star running back has publicly maintained his innocence, telling reporters Wednesday that "I'm the victim in this situation." Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, initially told ESPN on Tuesday night that Cook had been the victim of domestic abuse and extortion, only for U.S. Military Sergeant First Class Gracelyn Trimble, reportedly Cook's ex-girlfriend, to file suit alleging she was the victim. In response, Cook said Wednesday "the truth will come out," assuring the media that he will play this Sunday and isn't concerned about future discipline.
