Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka (43) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents will meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's over/under is 10.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points more than Friday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Nevada has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 34.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Falcons give up per outing (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack average 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons give up per outing (287.5).

When Nevada piles up more than 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Air Force's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.2).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Falcons collect 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (383.1).

When Air Force piles up over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats