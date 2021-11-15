Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) and Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Memphis' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 60.5.

The two teams combine to score 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 60.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Cougars put up 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers allow per outing (29.2).

When Houston records more than 29.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cougars average 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers allow per contest.

When Houston churns out more than 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook .

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Memphis has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars surrender (20.8).

When Memphis puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers rack up 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (292.4).

In games that Memphis picks up over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats