Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) and Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Memphis' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 60.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • The 60.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

  • Houston is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Cougars put up 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers allow per outing (29.2).
  • When Houston records more than 29.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cougars average 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers allow per contest.
  • When Houston churns out more than 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).
Memphis Stats and Trends

  • Memphis is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Memphis has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers score 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars surrender (20.8).
  • When Memphis puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (292.4).
  • In games that Memphis picks up over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

