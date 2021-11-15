Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 42.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.7 more than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.4, 7.4 points more than Friday's over/under of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Bulldogs score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (29.9).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Bulldogs collect 393.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 365.0 the Golden Eagles give up per matchup.

Louisiana Tech is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals more than 365.0 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (14).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Golden Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Golden Eagles put up 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.8).

The Golden Eagles rack up 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs allow (448.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (17).

Season Stats