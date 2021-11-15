ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4Gxd_0cwj7EH000

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in two games this season.
  • Friday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 42.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 63.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.7 more than the 51 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.4, 7.4 points more than Friday's over/under of 51.
  • In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
  • The Bulldogs score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (29.9).
  • Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 393.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 365.0 the Golden Eagles give up per matchup.
  • Louisiana Tech is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals more than 365.0 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (14).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

  • Southern Miss has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • This year, the Golden Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.
  • Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Golden Eagles put up 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.8).
  • The Golden Eagles rack up 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs allow (448.5).
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (17).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Bob Huggins criticizes Oscar Tshiebwe's decision to transfer to Kentucky

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Oscar Tshiebwe didn’t like to work hard in Morgantown. Following the Mountaineers’ 87-68 victory over Elon on Thursday, Huggins criticized his team’s efforts, saying he had 14 players on the roster that “all want to play,” but didn’t want to put in the work to earn the minutes.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#College Football#American Football#Carter Finley Stadium#C Usa#Louisiana Tech Stats#Louisiana Tech
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports Illustrated

How Healthy is Utah Ahead of Showdown Against Oregon?

The Utes saw multiple players get banged up in last week's game win over Arizona. Sitting down with Utah beat writer Josh Newman to discuss this week's big matchup. Check out what Oregon will be wearing when it faces off with Utah on Saturday. The second-year cornerback was the starter...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Faulk brothers and Flying Squadron creating some buzz

HIGHLAND HOME, Alabama—Going into last Friday night’s AHSAA football playoff game against 10-1 Elba, not many people gave the Highland Home Flying Squadron a chance to pull off the upset. A team that was once 2-5 this season with its only wins over Calhoun and Central-Coosa, Highland Home continued its hot streak with a 32-0 win over Elba for a fifth-straight victory and a berth in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
Sports Illustrated

Weekly Mailbag: Miami, recruiting, and bowl game

The mailbag is here. Maybe a little late, but finally here. I got a little carried away in the aftermath of Florida State's massive rivalry victory over Miami. It was a crazy Saturday night in Tallahassee as the Seminoles rallied to take the lead in the final minute. Head coach Mike Norvell was able to deliver something FSU hasn't had since 2016; a win against the Hurricanes. It couldn't have come at a better time as the team is still in the hunt for a bowl game.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy