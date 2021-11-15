ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Najee Harris After Steelers Tie Lions: 'I Didn't Even Know You Could Tie in the NFL'

By Nick Selbe
 6 days ago

The running back wasn't the only one confused after the Steelers tied the winless Lions at home on Sunday.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris got plenty used to winning during his prolific college career, losing just three times in 51 games played at Alabama. Only one of those 51 games went into overtime, which might explain Harris's confusion following Sunday's 16–16 tie against the winless Lions.

After the game, Harris said he wasn't aware that there were ties in the NFL, explaining that he was getting ready to play another period before somebody finally broke the news to him.

"I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL. In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, 'I’ve got another quarter to go'" Harris said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor . "But someone came to me and said, ‘that’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before."

Harris wasn't the only one who wasn't fully up to speed on the NFL's overtime procedures. Detroit's Godwin Igwebuike also thought the game was being extended into a second OT period after the 10 extra minutes resulted in zero points.

"I'm back there like, 'Yo, how many overtimes can we do?' And they're like 'three' ... I hear 'two, one' and we were like, 'Yo, whatever's going on, we're about to just put our all into it,'" Igwebuike said .

The result saved Detroit from the ignominious fate of becoming the first team in league history to go 0–17. The Lions had their chance to win, with kicker Ryan Santoso missing what would have been a game-winning 48-yard field goal with just over four minutes to play in OT.

The game was an offensive slog, featuring three Steelers turnovers and the Lions managing just 77 passing yards.. While Harris, Igwebuike and who knows how many other players were unaware such a result was possible, perhaps a tie was exactly the outcome this game deserved.

