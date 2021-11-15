Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Jayson Jones (93) tackles Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes will do battle when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 9.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Friday's total.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cougars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cougars rack up 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per contest (29.5).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.5 points.

The Cougars average only 7.9 more yards per game (375.2) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (367.3).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Wildcats have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars allow (26).

When Arizona scores more than 26 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 47.8 fewer yards per game (350) than the Cougars allow (397.8).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team picks up over 397.8 yards.

This year the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Season Stats