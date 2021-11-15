ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Jayson Jones (93) tackles Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes will do battle when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 9.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Friday's total.
  • The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

  • In Washington State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.
  • Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Cougars rack up 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per contest (29.5).
  • Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.5 points.
  • The Cougars average only 7.9 more yards per game (375.2) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (367.3).
  • Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.3 yards.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends

  • Arizona has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • This season, the Wildcats have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 15 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars allow (26).
  • When Arizona scores more than 26 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Wildcats average 47.8 fewer yards per game (350) than the Cougars allow (397.8).
  • Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team picks up over 397.8 yards.
  • This year the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
Season Stats

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
