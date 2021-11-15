ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle Give Bruins Lead On Third-Period Goals

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy provided the game-tying tally on a third-period power play and Charlie Coyle scored two goals in a matter of three minutes to give Boston a 4-2...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy rounding into form

Expectations were high for Charlie McAvoy entering this season. The New Jersey native signed an eight-year, $76 million extension in the offseason, making him the highest-paid player on the roster. The deal was a no-brainer for the Bruins, and McAvoy is rewarding their faith. Through the first few weeks of...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Charlie McAvoy Stepping Up In Bruins-Senators

Charlie McAvoy is a big player who can use his 6-foot-1, 206-pound frame to his advantage, and that’s exactly what he did Tuesday night. The Bruins defenseman lined up Zach Sanford with a good hockey hit in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. McAvoy got his revenge after Josh Brown knocked Trent Frederic out of the game with a big hit in the second.
NHL
NESN

Why Bruce Cassidy Believes Charlie McAvoy Is Top Defenseman In NHL

Charlie McAvoy has made a name for himself since emerging in the NHL as a member of the Boston Bruins in 2017, and now he’s in the conversation as one of the league’s best defensemen. The Bruins blueliner signed an eight-year extension before the 2021-22 season began to remain in...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Gives Bruins Brief Lead With Milestone Goal Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — Things were all tied up between Boston Bruins and the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday early in the second period. Then, Brad Marchand changed that. At least briefly. Just five minutes into the frame, Marchand netted one off an assist from Patrice Bergeron to give Boston a 2-1...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Charlie Coyle
ABC6.com

Bruins Defense Falls Apart In Third Period In Loss To Oilers

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored. Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. The Oilers avoided their first back-to-back losses of the season. McDavid had one assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 straight games to start the season. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a goal for Boston that was answered less than a minute later by an Edmonton score.
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Charlie McAvoy Named NHL’s Second Star Of Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy had quite the four-game stretch last week. On Monday, the Bruins blue liner was named the NHL’s second star of the week. In Boston’s four games last week, McAvoy tallied a pair of goals and dished out five assists for seven points. Those two goals and seven points were tied for the lead among defensemen. McAvoy was tied for third in points among all skaters for the week. Most importantly, the Bruins went 3-1 during that stretch, with McAvoy a plus-six in those four games. Two of McAvoy’s goals game in Boston’s come-from-behind 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at TD Garden. McAvoy also had a big game on Saturday, serving up a trio of assists in Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. McAvoy had another two-assist game last week, with a pair of helpers in the Bruins 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on November 9. McAvoy ranks fourth on the Bruins in points (12) and is tied for second in assists (9) so far this season. He has recorded multiple points in five of his 13 games in 2021.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Boston#The Montreal Canadiens
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Canadiens, 5-2

The Boston Bruins battled back from behind twice, and scored four unanswered goals in the third period to top the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, at the TD Garden. Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy netted two goals each. It was McAvoy’s first two-goal night of his career. As the Bruins’ have struggled...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Third-Period Comeback Leads Boston Over Canadiens

BOSTON — It was an Original Six matchup that was 641 days in the making, and Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens — a 5-2 victory for Boston — did not disappoint those in attendance at TD Garden. Boston improves to 8-5 on the season with a second...
NHL
NESN

Jakub Zboril Should Stay In Bruins Lineup, Get Look With Charlie McAvoy

Until something changes in his play, Jakub Zboril should remain a nightly fixture in the Boston Bruins lineup. He’s done plenty to deserve it. Zboril started the season as the B’s seventh defenseman, but a string of poor performances from Mike Reilly saw him get healthy scratched, with Zboril getting opportunities in each of the last two games. He’s made good use of them, in particular Saturday’s win over the New Jersey Devils in which Zboril played so well head coach Bruce Cassidy basically had no choice but to leave him in Sunday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: The Charlie’s Rule The Day For Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: The entire weekend’s Gold Star goes to Charlie McAvoy, who played dominant two-way hockey in both wins over the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens. After posting three assists, a plus-4 rating and six blocked shots in 25 plus minutes on Saturday afternoon, McAvoy potted a pair of goals, had seven shots on net and three registered hits in 23:03 of ice time while driving the offense for the Black and Gold. The No. 1 defenseman now has three goals and 12 points in 13 games and is pacing to put up the kind of offensive numbers that the Bruins have needed from him as the leader of the blue line group. The first goal was a hustling hunt for a loose puck rebound in front, but the power play strike from the high slot while letting loose with his big shot is exactly the kind of weapon that the Bruins need to see more of from McAvoy. It’s promising to see him doing it in a big rivalry game against the Habs and adding more of that offensive dimension to everything he brings to the table.
NHL
NBC Sports

Charlie McAvoy already a Norris Trophy favorite amid scoring surge

Chuck Norris could have a whole new meaning in 2022 if Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top all-around defenseman. He's off to a pretty good start. McAvoy was the best player on the ice Sunday night as the Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Change Troubling Third Period Trend

The Boston Bruins normally have owned the third period in previous seasons, but this year’s iteration of the Black and Gold has struggled in the game’s final 20 final minutes. Headed into Saturday afternoon’s matinee against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, the Bruins had been outscored by a 16-7 margin in the third period and were blown off the ice giving up three unanswered goals in a winnable home game against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy earns first honor of 2021-22 season

A strong week for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has come with an honor for the 23-year-old backbone of the Boston defense, as the NHL announced McAvoy as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 14. On the ice for four games in the last week,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Cave, Rask, McAvoy & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Colby Cave was remembered prior to Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. In other news, the possibilities of a Tuukka Rask return this season are being discussed more and more after he was spotted practicing last week. Meanwhile, his old teammate in Charlie McAvoy, who is having his best NHL season to date, was named the NHL’s second star of the week on Monday. Last but not least, Jeremy Swayman has stepped up admirably in the loss of Rask and is slowly taking over the starting role.
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Reveals Goalie Plans For Bruins Games This Weekend

The Bruins had yet another lengthy layoff in their schedule this week with the past five days off, but they will return to game action Saturday night. Boston has back-to-back games beginning with the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and ending with the Calgary Flames at TD Garden. It’s been tough for the Bruins to find a bit of consistency due to the weird scheduling to begin the season.
NHL
NESN

Why Connor Clifton Will Be Healthy Scratch Saturday, Sunday For Bruins

When the Bruins (finally) get back on the ice Saturday night, they will do so with some different-looking defense pairs. Boston will go with Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly when it takes on the Philadelphia Flyers, meaning Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch. Reilly was the odd man out for the Bruins’ last two games but figured to slot back in sooner rather than later.
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy