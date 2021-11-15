San Diego State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels college football matchup on November 19, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Jordan Lee (13) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 88.9% of UNLV's games (8/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 41.

The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.9 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.9, 2.9 points above Friday's over/under of 41.

The 41-point total for this game is 13.4 points below the 54.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Aztecs have been favored by 11 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels give up per contest (31.8).

San Diego State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Aztecs collect 79.1 fewer yards per game (332.1), than the Rebels allow per matchup (411.2).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 411.2 yards.

The Aztecs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 15 takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 6-3-0 this season.

The Rebels are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 11 points or more this year.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Rebels put up 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs give up (17.1).

UNLV is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team records more than 17.1 points.

The Rebels rack up only 7.8 more yards per game (313.5) than the Aztecs give up per outing (305.7).

When UNLV amasses over 305.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

