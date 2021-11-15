ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH Honor For All Results: Bandido Vs. Flamita, New Tag Team Champions Crowned

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing of Honor’s Honor For All event was on Sunday, November 14 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore. During the show, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett became the new ROH Tag Team Champions after defeating Dragon Lee and Kenny King. In the main event, Bandido retained the ROH...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Liv Morgan Drops Smoking Gym Selfie

Steve is the Founder of RingsideNews. He has been writing about professional wrestling since 1996. He first got into website development at the time and has been focusing on bringing his readers the best professional wrestling news at it's highest quality.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dragon Lee
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Flamita
Person
Matt Taven
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Honor#Combat#The Umbc Event Center#Honorclub#Gcw Tag Team#Richhomiejuice#Lfi
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Final Women’s Team SmackDown Member Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

Toni Storm has been announced for Team SmackDown at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Sonya Deville pulled Aliyah from the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match last Friday night during SmackDown on FOX, but took to Twitter this evening to announce Storm as her replacement. “With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Wants Heel Turn In WWE Based On Being “Mistreated”

“The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sportbible about some new ideas he has for his future in WWE. The former WWE Champion has mentioned in the past his desire to bring in Willow from his days in Impact Wrestling. He also recently delved into an idea that evoked The Fiend and the Firefly Funhouse, where Hardy would become like Bob Ross at times.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Karrion Kross Changes Ring Name, First Post-WWE Match Revealed

The former WWE RAW Superstar is back to using the Killer Kross name on the indies, and will make his ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ. Kross will go up against former ROH star Flip Gordon at the event. As noted earlier...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Comments On Severity Of Kenny Omega’s Injuries

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the fallout from AEW Full Gear this past weekend and the excitement around “Hangman” Adam Page becoming the new AEW World Champion. Ross praised Kenny Omega for his involvement in putting over Page and talked about Omega working the match while dealing with several injuries.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Power Struggle

El Desperado won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Robbie Eagles at tonight’s NJPW Power Struggle. Desperado was able to apply his submission, numero dos, to force a verbal submission from Eagles. Eagles held the title for 104 days. This is Desperado’s second reign with the title. Be sure to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: New Champion Crowned At MLW War Chamber TV Taping

During tonight’s MLW War Chamber, Alex Kane became the new National Openweight Champion. Kane had defeated Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi, and ACH (who was the Wild Card Entrant) in a ladder match. After the match, Calvin Tankman came to ringside and tried to enter the ring but was held...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy