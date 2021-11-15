ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesia rupiah lead Asian FX higher

 6 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.780 113.85 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3516 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.775 27.836 +0.22 Korean won 1180.000 1179.6 -0.03 Baht 32.670 32.81 +0.43 Peso 49.830 49.81 -0.04 Rupiah 14180.000 14233 +0.37 Rupee 74.435 74.435 +0.00 Ringgit 4.161 4.164 +0.07 Yuan 6.382 6.3785 -0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 113.780 103.24 -9.26 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.22 Taiwan dlr 27.775 28.483 +2.55 Korean won 1180.000 1086.20 -7.95 Baht 32.670 29.96 -8.30 Peso 49.830 48.01 -3.65 Rupiah 14180.000 14040 -0.99 Rupee 74.435 73.07 -1.84 Ringgit 4.161 4.0400 -2.91 Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.30 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

UPI News

Tesla, Asian automakers lead global EV market

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Although Tesla is still leading the global electric vehicle market, Asian manufacturers are threatening its dominance, according to South Korean consultancy SNE Research. The business tracker said Thursday that Tesla sold 615,600 electric cars during the first nine months of this year, up from 90.2...
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares press higher after Wall St record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index advanced 0.3%, putting it on track for a weekly gain. Investors are...
bostonnews.net

Asian stock markets mostly higher as Japan says it will stimulate

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets rallied on Friday, although the Hong Kong bourse lagged. Japan's Nikkei 225 was boosted by news of a half-trillion-dollar stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The key index jumped 147.21 points or 0.50 percent to 29,745.83. The Australian All Ordinaries gained...
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX fall as US dollar firms, Indonesia shares hit record high

BENGALURU (Nov 19): Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with the South Korean won leading losses, as the US dollar firmed broadly while Indonesian shares hit a record high after the country swung to a current account surplus amid a brightening economic outlook. The South Korean won dropped by...
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
dallassun.com

Japanese stock market leads Asian bourses lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia stalled on Thursday, with little movement in either direction on most bourses. The U.S. dollar was steady to fractionally higher. "We do seem to have stalled somewhat as we head into the year-end," Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney told Reuters Thursday.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slide

* Thai baht strongest since Sept. 8 * S.Korean shares down for third day * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks' policy review later in the day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak, pausing for breath after a recent rally and amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its pandemic-era monetary policy. The Thai baht led gains with a 0.3% jump, and was at its strongest in over two months. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed 0.2% each. The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. Investors were also eyeing policy reviews from the Indonesian and Philippine central banks later in the day, where both are expected to hold interest rates to aid their countries' economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has cut rates by 200 basis points. "Expect elevated price pressures compounded by peso depreciation and gradually improving growth profile to push the BSP to begin the process of withdrawing accommodative stance late in first-quarter of 2022," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, in a note. "Bank Indonesia (will stay) accommodative for longer... with inflationary pressures relatively contained and Indonesian rupiah depreciation risks manageable, we expect BI to start normalising policy in (the) second half of 2022," he added. Emerging currencies were also helped by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday, who reiterated that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme. "The primary narrative surrounding the Fed is still about the tapering ending earlier than expected and/or the hiking pace (being) faster than expected," OCBC analysts said in a note. The region's stock markets were mixed, with shares in Indonesia shedding 0.7%, while Taiwan stocks added 0.3% Thai stocks rose 0.3%, even as the country's central bank governor said Thailand's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise. Shares in South Korea extended losses to a third session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.581% **Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.428% **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan +0.02 -9.48 <.N2 -0.79 7.32 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.03 +2.39 <.SS -0.13 1.72 S> EC> India +0.00 -1.62 <.NS -0.20 27.76 EI> Indones +0.09 -1.31 <.JK -0.68 10.89 ia SE> Malaysi -0.06 -3.82 <.KL -0.24 -6.50 a SE> Philipp +0.16 -4.46 <.PS -0.51 2.42 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.17 -7.99 <.KS -0.11 2.98 C> 11> Singapo -0.05 -2.60 <.ST 0.05 13.73 re I> Taiwan +0.09 +2.49 <.TW 0.33 20.97 II> Thailan +0.31 -8.13 <.SE 0.17 13.66 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Reuters

Brazil real leads Latam FX lower, Chilean peso extends declines

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday as a broad-based sell-off took hold across emerging market assets, while Chile's peso extended losses to a third day in a week leading up to presidential elections. The real , also fell for the third...
Reuters

Thai property market to normalise in 2023 - industry centre

BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s property market is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in late 2023, sooner than previously forecast, supported by an easing of housing loan regulations and a reopening to more foreign visitors, a property research centre said on Wednesday. The central bank last month relaxed...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall as Fed rate hike prospects lift dollar

* S.Korean won closes at lowest level since Nov. 8 * Singapore's Oct exports rise 17.9%, beat forecast * Indonesia, Philippine c.bank policy reviews in focus By Arundhati Dutta Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the South Korean won closing at its lowest in more than a week due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. The won weakened by 0.2% and closed onshore trade at its lowest since Nov. 8. The Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht lost between 0.1% and 0.3%. A run of strong economic data in the United States, including a surge in October retail sales, has kept the dollar hovering close to a 1-1/2-year peak for the past few days. "Regional currencies are likely affected by the rising U.S. Treasury yields as inflation concerns as well as strong U.S data raised expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quicken monetary policy normalization," said Fiona Lim, an FX strategist with Maybank. U.S. bond yields rose overnight ahead of the Treasury's sale of 20-year paper later in the day. They've been on an upswing since data showed last Wednesday that consumer prices for October posted their biggest gain in 31 years. Shares in Indonesia and the Philippines were subdued in low-volume trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of central bank policy reviews on Thursday. Both central banks are expected to hold interest rates to aid pandemic recovery, according to Reuters polls. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cut rates by 200 basis points. Most Asian central banks have promised to keep interest rates low until at least the end of 2022 to help their economies recover from the pandemic lows. But if the Fed starts tightening policy sooner than expected, they will be pressured to follow suit. Singaporean stocks shed 0.4%, even as the city-state's October non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 17.9% from a year earlier to beat forecasts. "Given the start-stop nature of the global recovery, the YoY changes remain volatile and susceptible to further swings in the months ahead," Nicholas Mapa, an analyst at ING, wrote in a note. South Korean stocks ended 1.2% lower after the country reported 3,187 new infections for Tuesday, the second-highest since the pandemic began. On the upside, shares in Thailand and Taiwan jumped 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.177 ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis point at 1.8% ** Mapletree Logistics Trust and Wilmar International among top losers on the Singapore benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0750 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.04 -10.1 <.N2 -0.40 8.18 2 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.07 +2.21 <.SS 0.44 1.85 S> EC> India +0.02 -1.74 <.NS -0.24 28.43 EI> Indones -0.14 -1.40 <.JK 0.05 11.30 ia SE> Malaysi -0.23 -3.69 <.KL -0.17 -6.57 a SE> Philipp +0.08 -4.70 <.PS -0.24 2.94 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.22 -8.14 <.KS -1.16 3.10 C> 11> Singapo -0.08 -2.72 <.ST -0.33 13.52 re I> Taiwan -0.05 +2.45 <.TW 0.40 20.58 II> Thailan -0.15 -8.55 <.SE 0.13 13.58 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rise on Xi-Biden talks, yuan hits 5-month peak

* China's yuan hits 5-month peak * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks to hold rates - Reuters polls * Thai stocks up for 4th day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, with the South Korean won hovering at its strongest level in two weeks. Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Against the backdrop, China's yuan hit its highest in more than five months. The Thai baht and the Singapore dollar firmed 0.1% each, while the South Korean won rose as much as 0.3%. "Expect some sort of loose agreement to get reparations of trade relations back on track, and at best agreeing to disagree on issues surrounding Taiwan, South China Sea and Hong Kong," said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho, in a note. Maybank analysts said the yuan's resilience seemed to be "anchoring stability" among Asian emerging market currencies. In the stock market, the Jakarta benchmark was up 0.6% to lead gains and was on track for its best day in a week. The Indonesian rupiah swung between small gains and losses as investors awaited Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy meeting on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. Goldman Sachs analysts did not expect BI to start unwinding pandemic-era policy until next year, according to a research note over the weekend. "Improving activity, rising inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022," the Goldman Sachs analysts said. Thai stocks extended gains to a fourth session and hit their highest in nearly a month after the government on Monday forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set to be introduced. On the downside, losses in local industrial stocks dragged the Philippine stock benchmark by 0.5%, while the peso weakened 0.3%. The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review, according to a separate Reuters poll. Shares in South Korea, Singapore and India were flat. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.182% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562% **Aboitiz Equity Ventures and San Miguel Corp shed over 2%, each on the Philippine stock exchange Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.02 -9.55 0.14 8.65 China +0.16 +2.43 0.29 2.03 India -0.02 -1.93 -0.27 29.18 Indonesia +0.00 -1.20 0.42 11.12 Malaysia +0.02 -3.34 0.19 -6.26 Philippines -0.30 -4.51 -0.18 2.65 S.Korea -0.03 -7.86 -0.16 4.22 Singapore +0.04 -2.34 -0.01 13.94 Taiwan +0.01 +2.54 0.10 19.82 Thailand +0.00 -8.44 0.41 13.53 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, Chinese yuan strengthen on friendly Xi-Biden call

* Indonesia, Philippine c.banks to hold rates - Reuters polls * Thai stocks gain for fourth day * China's yuan scales five-month high By Arundhati Dutta Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets rose and the yuan scaled a five-month peak on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Thai stocks led gains in the region, up 0.5%, followed by the Philippines , Malaysia and Taiwan indexes gaining around 0.3% each. Additionally, "most Asian countries have started to embark on 'living with COVID' via reopening of borders for international travels, which in turn could boast economic activities," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst for CMC markets. The Philippines has just started to reopen schools after 20 months of pandemic-induced closures, while Thailand opened up here its top tourist destinations to visitors from more than 45 countries from Nov. 1. Bangkok shares climbed for a fourth session to hit their highest level in nearly a month after the Thai government forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set to be introduced. The Jakarta benchmark rose 0.3% and was on track for its best session in a week, while the Indonesian rupiah flitted between positive and negative territory. The unit was down 0.1%, as of 0710 GMT. Investors now await Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy meeting due on Thursday, where interest rates are expected to remain unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout, according to a Reuters poll. "Improving activity, inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note over the weekend. Meanwhile, most regional currencies gave up early gains as the U.S. dollar held near a 16-month peak, even as the yuan touched a five-month high. The Philippine peso, down 0.3%, weakened the most, followed by the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit as both eased around 0.1% each. The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review, according to a separate Reuters poll. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 2.4 basis points at 4.548 ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562% ** PLDT Inc and International Container Terminal add around 2%, each on the Philippine benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0732 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.10 -9.62 0.11 8.61 China +0.11 +2.37 -0.33 1.40 India +0.06 -1.85 -0.16 29.31 Indonesia -0.08 -1.28 0.32 11.00 Malaysia -0.10 -3.46 0.30 -6.16 Philippines -0.30 -4.51 0.34 3.19 S.Korea -0.13 -7.94 -0.08 4.31 Singapore -0.04 -2.42 0.06 14.03 Taiwan -0.03 +2.49 0.33 20.10 Thailand -0.03 -8.46 0.42 13.55 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads declines in emerging markets FX after dollar rally

* Chile's peso slides ahead of weekend elections * Latam stocks underperform broader EM peers (Adds comments, bullets, details; updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira led declines among emerging market currencies on Tuesday against a strong dollar, while Chile's peso sank ahead of weekend elections and on sliding copper prices. The lira tumbled 2.3% to a new record low against the dollar, ahead of an expected Turkish interest rate cut that many analysts say is unnecessary, while South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso, Chile's peso and Russia's rouble also fell. "The lira ... is already on a downward trend and suffering the dynamics where higher inflation is causing the lira to weaken and the weakening lira is causing inflation to rise," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "If you don't expect the central bank to come out and put a halt to this at some point, it becomes a vicious circle." MSCI's index of EM currencies fell 0.29% and was set for its worst session since early September, as the dollar renewed 16-month highs bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data strengthening the case for faster monetary policy tightening. Sentiment had been upbeat earlier in the day after a positive start in talks between the United States and China had raised hopes of easing tensions and possibly reducing tariffs. Chile's currency fell 1.5%, leading declines among Latin American units. Eyes are also on weekend presidential elections in Chile with far-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast making a rapid surge in opinion polls. The most likely outcome is a split vote with main rival Gabriel Boric, leading to a run-off in December. Brazil's real fell 0.8%, on returning from a day's holiday. Data on Tuesday showed surging inflation and higher interest rates had started to choke economic activity in Brazil. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by 0.27% in September from the previous month. Latam stocks fell, underperforming a broader index of EM shares. Chile's benchmark index slumped 1.8%, extending losses to a third straight session. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1951 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1290.02 0.25 MSCI LatAm 2138.19 -1.76 Brazil Bovespa 104812.78 -1.43 Mexico IPC 51077.85 -0.69 Chile IPSA 4304.32 -1.78 Argentina MerVal 89882.74 -3.351 Colombia COLCAP 1336.93 -1.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4984 -0.77 Mexico peso 20.7072 -0.50 Chile peso 811.2 -1.54 Colombia peso 3892.57 -0.26 Peru sol 3.9861 -0.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 100.2900 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 197.5 1.01 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Nick Macfie and Grant McCool)
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Asian shares higher as Japan says economy shrank in 3Q

Shares advanced in Asia on Monday as plans for stimulus in Japan overshadowed news that its economy contracted in the last quarter. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong and Seoul but...
FXStreet.com

USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah struggles to cheer upbeat Indonesia trade data near $14,200

USD/IDR retreats towards monthly low after two-day downtrend. Indonesia Trade Balance, Imports and Exports all flashed welcome numbers for October. DXY tracks softer US Treasury yields to step back from 16-month high. USD/IDR reverses intraday gains, dropping back to $14,195 ahead of Monday’s Asian session. The Indonesia Rupiah (IDR) pair...
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Grinds higher amid firmer China data, Sino-American headlines

Asian equities trade mixed, mostly positive amid upbeat signals from China. Phase 1 talks aim to defuse tension between the US and Beijing. China Retail Sales, Industrial Production beat forecasts in October. BOJ’s Kuroda sounds hopeful over inflation pick-up despite downbeat Japan GDP. Asian share edge higher amid softer US...
