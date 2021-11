Offense — F The play-caller changes, but not the first-drive struggles. Mike Shula was in for Pat Shurmur (COVID-19); the Broncos went three and out and soon found themselves down 10-0. Overall, this game was about missed opportunities. Three plays from inside the Eagles’ 5 gains one yard (field goal). Reached the 10-yard line (blocked field goal). Drove to the 11-yard line (field goal). And after Justin Simmons’ interception, a fourth-down run that turned into an 82-yard fumble return touchdown by Philadelphia. Melvin Gordon has two lost fumbles in the last three games. And where were the receivers overall? Courtland Sutton had no catches in the first half. Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy had little impact. Another bad day for the offense.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO