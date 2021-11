LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With supply chain issues limiting the availability of raw materials, it's more important now more than ever to recycle - and know how to do it properly. If you live in Louisville, you can request a recycling cart through Metro311. You can also check out this map of recycling drop-off locations. In Indiana, Floyd County and Clark County each have their own recycling programs. You can see more about Indiana's recycling policies here.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO