Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill appeared to suffer a serious neck injury late in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Hill, 30, went down after trying to tackle Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who shed the tackle en route to a touchdown. Hill was motionless on the field and was then strapped to a stretcher by medical personnel who wheeled him off the field. Shortly after Hill's departure, the Browns announced that he had motion in all of his extremities and was being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO