NFL

Jones tosses 3 TDs, Mayfield hurt as Pats beat Browns 45-7

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

National football post

Patriots thump banged-up Browns, 45-7

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a season-best 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the New England Patriots rout the visiting Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory. The rookie running back carried the ball 20 times in just his sixth game of the season for...
NFL
Sentinel & Enterprise

Mac Jones, Patriots bulldoze Browns 45-7 to win fourth straight

FOXBORO — This was the team that was promised. An offensive bully. A defensive shapeshifter. And a rookie quarterback whose sharpest performances could elevate the Patriots to legitimate contention this season, while his down days would still allow them to eke out wins. Except there was no eking on Sunday....
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles, exits due to injury in Browns' 45-7 loss to Patriots

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) were trampled 45-7 in a loss against the New England Patriots (6-4) on Sunday. Coming off an impressive outing in Week 9, Mayfield garnered an underwhelming 73 passing yards on 11-for-21 completion before exiting with an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter.
NFL
cleveland19.com

New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 45-7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Patriots beat the Browns, 45-7. Mayfield, who has been dealing with injuries all season long, went to the medical tent after being hit. Case Keenum came in to finish the drive with resulted in a sack and turnover on downs. Patriots extend the lead with...
NFL
chatsports.com

BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Patriots destroy Browns 45-7

The Browns looked great last week against the Cincinnati Bengals then faced the 5-4-0 Patriots this week in a game that both clubs needed. In the end, Cleveland looked like a B-team as New England did whatever they wanted and came away with a 45-7 ass-whooping of the Browns. So...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield tears up ahead of Julius Jones’ execution

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has long been a supporter of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones, even fighting for his innocence multiple times in the past. With that said, the former Oklahoma Sooner signal-caller couldn’t contain his emotions when talking about Jones and his nearing execution on Thursday. Speaking...
NFL

