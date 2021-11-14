Jones tosses 3 TDs, Mayfield hurt as Pats beat Browns 45-7

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not happy with how the Odell Beckham Jr. situation panned out. For him, it didn’t have to end up OBJ and the team parting ways. Speaking out about the issue after the Browns confirmed they are releasing Beckham, Garrett expressed that he understands...
(15:03) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Mac Jones tosses 3 touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns, 45-7. Jones finished 19 of 23 for 198 yards passing. Hunter Henry added a pair of TD receptions. Has Bill Belichick taken over the defense?. Watch Toucher & Rich every morning on Twitch!...
Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a season-best 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the New England Patriots rout the visiting Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory. The rookie running back carried the ball 20 times in just his sixth game of the season for...
FOXBORO — This was the team that was promised. An offensive bully. A defensive shapeshifter. And a rookie quarterback whose sharpest performances could elevate the Patriots to legitimate contention this season, while his down days would still allow them to eke out wins. Except there was no eking on Sunday....
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) were trampled 45-7 in a loss against the New England Patriots (6-4) on Sunday. Coming off an impressive outing in Week 9, Mayfield garnered an underwhelming 73 passing yards on 11-for-21 completion before exiting with an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Patriots beat the Browns, 45-7. Mayfield, who has been dealing with injuries all season long, went to the medical tent after being hit. Case Keenum came in to finish the drive with resulted in a sack and turnover on downs. Patriots extend the lead with...
CLEVELAND -- When their quarterback can’t outplay, and their defense can’t stop, an efficient rookie, the Cleveland Browns have to question who they are. Sunday, they failed the Mac Jones test in every way in a 45-7 loss at New England. The AFC features four high-upside young quarterbacks that the...
The Browns looked great last week against the Cincinnati Bengals then faced the 5-4-0 Patriots this week in a game that both clubs needed. In the end, Cleveland looked like a B-team as New England did whatever they wanted and came away with a 45-7 ass-whooping of the Browns. So...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had no answer for anything the New England Patriots did on Sunday in a 45-7 loss on Sunday. But more concerning was Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffering a knee injury late in the third quarter. He did not return to the game after coming off...
Although Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are busy competing in the NFL, the Browns quarterback has been involved in trying to help out Julius Jones get his death penalty sentence reduced. According to ESPN, it seems that goal has been achieved. “Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the death...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has long been a supporter of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones, even fighting for his innocence multiple times in the past. With that said, the former Oklahoma Sooner signal-caller couldn’t contain his emotions when talking about Jones and his nearing execution on Thursday. Speaking...
