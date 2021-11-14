Titans' NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21

Make it six in a row for the Tennessee Titans. On Sunday, the Titans found yet another way to win, this time in a 23-21 victory over the Saints. "I love winning — I don't care how it comes," Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. "(There's) always room to improve, but … I learned since I have been in the league it's hard to win in this league. So, we are going to enjoy this win. We always like tough games. Sometimes it might not be as tough as it was today, but as long we got the dub, so I am satisfied."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO