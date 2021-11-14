ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Prescott, Cowboys back on track with 43-3 rout of Falcons

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Matt Ryan Has Blunt Reaction To Shutout Loss vs. Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons were simply no match for the New England Patriots on Thursday night, as Matt Ryan and the offense were shut out for the first time this season. Ryan was under pressure throughout the entire game. At one point in the first half, he was seen limping off the field due to a toe injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football to get his mental well-being under control. Ridley first sat out in Week 5, and again in Week 8, as he deals with a personal matter. It’s important to remember that even the very best athletes are human and have lives off the field just like the rest of us.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FanSided

Cowboys on track go get another key player back from injury

The Cowboys have been rolling to a 7-2 record but, what should scare the rest of the NFC is that they are just getting healthier and better. After completely no-showing against the Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys emphatically rebounded against the Falcons in Week 10 with a blowout 40-point win that moved the club to 7-2 on the season and firmly in the mix atop the NFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#The Dallas Cowboys#Atlanta#American Football#Ap
ESPN

Bouncing back from Cowboys losses has been a strong point for Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas -- Not surprisingly, quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t a joy to be around after a Dallas Cowboys' loss. “They all suck,” Prescott said. “When you don’t play as well as I expect to play, yeah, it hurts. You’ve got to come out here and you’ve got to use that as motivation, use that as a way to find a way to get better. Find a way to get better, whether it’s 1% or whatever it is, whether it’s on the field or off the field, in my preparation, make sure it doesn’t happen again."
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 things to watch in Sunday’s matchup

For the first time since mid-September, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are coming off a loss. After putting an awful performance on display last Sunday against the Broncos, the Cowboys need to get back on track in a big way this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4). Before the Cowboys and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Falcons Allow Opening TD to Cowboys, Trail 7-3 at Dallas

The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are at 6-2 Dallas in a Week 10 contest at AT&T Stadium on Sunday and the Cowboys are off to a fast start. ... with Atlanta managing to answer early. The Falcons need to find a way to match Dallas, which from a Cowboys perspective need to get back to its old scoring ways after an abysmal performance last week at home against Denver. In Week 9, Dallas managed just 16 points, all during the second half after the game was well out of reach.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy