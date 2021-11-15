ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Shuttered Limetree Bay refinery gets $20 million from company eyeing a restart -court filing

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The shuttered Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands received a $20 million stalking horse bid from a company looking to restart the facility, according to a Sunday court filing in a Texas bankruptcy court. The refinery, which had been shut for nearly a decade, reopened earlier...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
stjohnsource.com

St. Croix Energy Wins Bid for Bankrupt Limetree Bay Refinery

While St. Croix Energy was the auction’s highest going concern bidder, creditor committees will continue to consider the merits of competing liquidator bids and objections may be filed. A sale hearing will determine the final outcome on December 3 subject to court schedules. Here is the chain of sources for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Freethink

Students get $5 million from Elon Musk for carbon-removal ideas

An XPrize competition funded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk just awarded teams of students $5 million to develop their ideas for carbon removal systems — and it still has another $95 million to give away. The challenge: Between our cars, factories, and everything else, humans are pumping about 43 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bakersfield Channel

California to get $54.5 million from feds for agriculture projects

(KERO) — California is getting a big cash injection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s specialty crop grant program. $54.5 million will benefit farm boards, producers, and researchers. Some 100 agricultural projects are also set to receive funds to boost specialty market sales of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Bankruptcies#Reuters#Eig#Arclight Capital#U S Bankruptcy Court#Houston Division#St Croix Energy
KATU.com

Gutter Shutter from Pacific Gutter Company

Are your gutters overflowing with all the rain we've been having? Too dangerous to drag out the ladder to clean them out? Barbara Lusch of Pacific Gutter Company joined us to share how the Gutter Shutter can safely protect your home from the elements. Barbara also shared a special for...
ECONOMY
louisianarecord.com

Lawsuit over sugar refinery filed, alleges inconvenience

NEW ORLEANS - Ahmed Alkurd filed a lawsuit on Aug. 25 in St. Bernard Parish District Court against American Sugar Refining, Inc. for nuisance. According to the complaint, on August 27, 2020, a fire occurred at the Domino Sugar Refinery at which Alkurd was an employee. As a result of the fire, Alkurd alleges being inconvenienced due to the fire, the shelter-in-place order and the harmful release of chemicals because of the fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dot.LA

Ex-Rivian VP Files Suit, Claiming She Was Slowly Shut Out From Company Decisions Ahead of IPO

Laura Schwab knew she would be taking a risk by joining Rivian, the Irvine-based electric vehicle startup. The company was in a race with Ford, Tesla and General Motors to have the first mass-market, all-electric pickup truck to market. Schwab was tasked with effectively building Rivian's sales and marketing operations from scratch, less than a year before the first orders for their R1T electric pickup truck were supposed to be met — all for a lower salary than what she'd earned in stints at Aston Martin of the Americas and Jaguar Land Rover North America.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
investing.com

Interest Hike in 2022: Should You Get a Mortgage Pre-Approval Now?

The low-interest-rate environment in Canada is ending soon. Homebuyers and mortgage borrowers are in a jam, if not frantic, about what is to come in 2022. The Bank of Canada can no longer avoid hiking interest rates due to the fast-rising inflation. Some economists predict the Feds will implement the first round of increases early next year, followed by at least five more hikes.
BUSINESS
investing.com

MinePlex MarketPlace Shaves Prices Off Gadgets Using Commodity Staking

MinePlex MarketPlace Shaves Prices Off Gadgets Using Commodity Staking. MinePlex crypto bank launches its commodity staking function. Users of its native CrossFi decentralized asset marketplace will have access. With this, users can purchase electronics and gadgets at lower rates. The MinePlex crypto bank has announced the launch of the innovative...
TECHNOLOGY
wealthmanagement.com

JPMorgan Ex-Brokers Fight Grandma in Court, Seeking Her Silence

(Bloomberg) -- A 95-year-old Florida woman who won an arbitration fight against her banker grandsons is now battling them in court -- seeking to collect the award, and also to preserve her ability to speak freely about her experience. Beverley Schottenstein prevailed earlier this year in a financial industry arbitration...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy